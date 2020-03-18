Does Kyrie Irving Have Coronavirus? Nets Keep Identities Of Infected Players Hidden

Kevin Durant and three other Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday (Wednesday IST). In their statement, the Nets did reveal who the players were, only updating fans about their condition. Kevin Durant himself revealed his condition, updating fans about his condition. As names of other players have not been made public, fans were asked 'Does Kyrie Irving have coronavirus?' on social media sites.

Does Kyrie Irving have coronavirus?

After it was confirmed that Kevin Durant has tested positive for the virus, many people revealed that Kyrie Irving could be one of the infected. However, neither the NBA nor the Nets have made an official announcement about Irving or any other player. As the NBA coronavirus cases are at 7, people will continue to ask 'Does Kyrie Irving have coronavirus?'. These four players will join Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons Christian Woods NBA players confirmed to have the coronavirus.

Does Kyrie Irving have coronavirus? Lakers coronavirus update

Sources: Lakers just had conference call with players and will be tested tomorrow for Coronavirus and will have 14 day self-quarantine. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) March 17, 2020

Does Kyrie Irving have coronavirus? Lakers release statement after Nets test positive

Does Kyrie Irving have coronavirus? Kevin Durant coronavirus statement

The Nets statement assured everyone that the infected players are under isolation while the team’s physicians monitor them. Meanwhile, the Nets organisation is contacting anyone who has interacted with the players, which includes NBA teams they have recently played against. The organisation is also working closely with health authorities as they closely monitor the infected players. Lastly, they assured fans that the team’s and staff’s health is everyone’s top priority right now. The Nets thanked all their fans for the support and hoped everyone suffering from the virus a speedy recovery.

Kevin Durant coronavirus: When were the players tested?

Other reports suggest that only one of the four players was showing symptoms. The player felt the symptoms on Tuesday, though the team got themselves checked by a private company earlier. The results of the tests also came back on Tuesday.

Kevin Durant coronavirus: Kevin Durant asks everyone to take care after testing positive for COVID-19