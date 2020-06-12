Does Magic Johnson Own Starbucks? Coffee Chain's Stand Against BLM Apparel Sparks Backlash

Global coffee chain Starbucks has recently received heavy criticism after it was revealed that the company did not let employees wear Black Lives Matter clothing or accessories. As per reports, the company wanted to 'create a safe and welcoming' environment for their customers. Many people called out the Starbucks Black Lives Matter policy, unhappy with their decision.

NBA fans on Twitter connected the franchise to NBA legend Magic Johnson, who reportedly owns some Starbucks locations. This caused fans to ask 'Does Magic Johnson own Starbucks?' and 'How many Starbucks does Magic Johnson own?'. Fans even discussed what would happen if Johnson still owned stakes and if they would still make the decision. Here is more info on the queries - 'How many Starbucks does Magic Johnson own?' and 'Does Magic Johnson own Starbucks stores?'

While Magic Johnson owned Starbucks stores, he sold his 105 Starbucks franchises back to the company in 2010. As per the Los Angeles Times, Johnson was looking to invest in sports after some time. Before he sold the Starbucks stores, he had also sold his 4.5 percent ownership stake in the Los Angeles Lakers to Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong. People asked 'How many Starbucks does Magic Johnson own?' on Twitter as many fans believed the Lakers legend would have spoken against the Starbucks Black Lives Matter movement. Many fans pointed out that Johnson was the reason Starbucks became available in black neighbourhoods.

Magic Johnson had a large share in Starbucks. Wonder what he has to say. They gonna take their cure back. — Larry cooper (@Larryco33290033) June 12, 2020

Did magic johnson sell the franchise? Because I know if he was still the owner this wouldn’t happen — alexjeremy (@alexjeremy5) June 12, 2020

I thought Magic Johnson owned Starbucks...? — Khy (@KhyreePoole) June 12, 2020

Do you know if Magic Johnson still owns Starbucks Shops? — Darius Soriano (@forumbluegold) June 11, 2020

Some people are not big corporations. They just save up and sacrifice so they can have a business. Destroying their livelihood destroys their hopes and dreams. How does this help? Starbucks will survive. Magic Johnson worked hard to bring Starbucks into black neighborhoods. Now? — richardlund (@lundpixel) June 10, 2020

Who owns Starbucks?

Howard Schultz is the founder and the single-largest shareholder of Starbucks, also being the former CEO of the company. As per reports, Johnson wanted to bring Starbucks to the 'inner city' and convinced Schultz that the stores would work there. As Johnson's board room meetings did not convince Schultz, the Lakers star had apparently invited him to one of the theatres he owned back then. In a CNBC interview, Johnson later stated that the 1998 Starbucks deal was a 'game-changing deal' for him that put him 'on a path of success'.

