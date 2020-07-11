Luka Doncic And Boban's Adorable Disney Channel Intro Loved By NBA Fans; Watch Video

While the Dallas Mavericks are keeping fans updated about the players and their workout routines, they have been uploading fun content during their stay at the Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The Mavericks shared a video of Luka Doncic and Boban Marjanovic trying to recreate the famous “You’re watching the Disney Channel” intro. The team travelled to Orlando for the NBA Disney World restart on July 7.

Mavericks Twitter Disney channel intro: Luka Doncic and Boban Marjanovic's adorable Disney channel intro

Both Luka Doncic and Boban attempt to draw the logo in air. At one point, Doncic asks Boban to 'fix his face' while drawing before he joins his teammate on screen. Fans loved the Luka Doncic and Boban video, appreciating the happy content while most reports talk about how the quarantine experience has been underwhelming for the players.

Fans also edited the video, making wallpapers out of Doncic and Boban's failed drawings. Fans also compared the video to Kyle Lowry attempting to draw a self-portrait in 2014. The Mavericks also uploaded a video of Luka Doncic a few hours later, where the star guard makes a bucket by rebounding it off the ceiling.

Luka Magic in the Magic Kingdom 🔮 #MFFL pic.twitter.com/3VkfRIU98u — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) July 11, 2020

Fans react to Luka Doncic and Boban Marjanovic's Disney channel intro

Whoever is making these short videos with the Disney twist... KEEP IT UP! 😄 — Amy Freiburger (@AmyAmyfry14) July 10, 2020

I cannot say how many times I’ve watched this today. It just makes me so happy — Gabby Stockard (@GabbyStockard) July 11, 2020

The Mavericks are staying at the Grand Floridian Resort at the Walt Disney World and began their practice as a team on July 10 after completing their 48-hour quarantine per league protocols. In a recent interview, coach Rick Carlisle stated that it was good working out as a team for the first time since the NBA suspension on March 11. “This is a historic situation. It’s extraordinary, this environment they’ve put together, the care, the attention to detail," Carlisle explained. "We realize this is probably a once-in-a-lifetime thing".

Luka Doncic was averaging a near triple-double 28.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists before the season was suspended. On the other hand, Boban was averaging 6.3 points per game. The Mavericks are scheduled to play against Houston Rockets on July 31 at 9:00 PM EST (August 1, 6:30 AM IST). They will begin their scrimmages by playing the Philadelphia 76ers on July 28.

(Image source: Boban Marjanovic official Instagram, Dallas Mavericks Twitter official)