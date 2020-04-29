Luka Doncic, Ben Simmons Feature On New Nike 'Pregame Pack' Sneaker Collection

The NBA was suspended last month after Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert became the first player to test positive for COVID-19. The 2019-20 NBA season is currently hanging in the balance as America continues to battle hard against the outbreak of coronavirus. NBA officials are trying to chalk up a plan to complete the remaining games of the current season, possibly in empty stadiums. Amidst all this chaos, Luka Doncic and Ben Simmons launched the Nike 'Pregame Pack' sneakers collection earlier this week.

Ben Simmons joins in on the All in Challenge to support a noble cause

Im accepting the #ALLINCHALLENGE You can help feed those in need during this challenging time. Visit https://t.co/2WGCSwrnnz to win an NBA experience for you & 9 friends, courtside & a pick-up game on the court! Im challenging @kevinlove @nyjah @kingjames to be ALL IN! pic.twitter.com/yOEAtZEMmt — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) April 14, 2020

Luka Doncic, Ben Simmons collaborate to design Nike 'Pregame Pack' sneakers

Nike & Foot Locker are also dropping AF1s designed by De'Aaron Fox/Brittney Griner and Blazers designed by Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/QVb2Et8wgS — Master (@MasterTes) April 28, 2020

Despite the absence of basketball games, the Nike ‘Pregame Pack’ sneakers collection was launched on Tuesday. Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons will collaborate on the Nike ‘Pregame Pack’ sneakers project. Nike released an official statement on the launch of the Nike ‘Pregame Pack’ sneakers collection which read "How an athlete prepares to play is a matter of personal preference. Some famously toss chalk, others meticulously mark midsoles with motivational phrases. Point guard De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings, guard Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers, guard Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and center Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury each have their rituals too. Their musts are highlighted in the new Pregame Pack, a collection of Nike and Jordan Brand silhouettes."

NBA return

NBA teams worried that 2020-21 season will be played in empty arenas #NBA https://t.co/JKJUrB7PL8 — Republic (@republic) April 28, 2020

