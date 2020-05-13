Luka Doncic 'lot Smarter At Business Than Lot Of MBAs': Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban believes that Mavericks star Luka Doncic has one of the best minds in the NBA. Mark Cuban recently spoke with The Athletic's Tim Cato, where they discussed Luka Doncic's personality off the court. Doncic, who is known to be reluctant to show his personality during interviews, is one of the sharpest business minds in the NBA according to Cuban.

Also read | NBA return: NBA commissioner Adam Silver to decide on league's return within 2-4 weeks

Luka Doncic business: Mark Cuban believes that Luka Doncic has one of the best minds in the NBA

According to Mark Cuban, Luka Doncic is 'a lot smarter at business' than most people with MBAs. Mark Cuban observed that Doncic is good at understanding his brand, something which has been working out very well. Mark Cuban added that Doncic is much more 'street savvy' that people think he is and a 'lot smarter than people give him credit for'.

Cuban referred to Doncic as 'business-oriented' and says the 21-year-old understands markets 'very well'. Cuban stated that though he does not have an MBA, Doncic tends to be smarter than most people who have them. Doncic worked hard over the summer, leading the team to a 40-27 win-loss record.

Cuban believes that Doncic's most exciting part is not only his talent but how hard he works to improve it. In a recent survey conducted by the NBA, Doncic was chosen over Trae Young, Ja Morant and Zion Williamson as the league's brightest talent.

Also read | Luka Doncic net worth: Luka Doncic business and luka donic endorsements

In December, Michael Jordan's Nike brand signed Doncic for a five-year deal. While the amount was not revealed, it was said to be more than Williamson's $75 million five-year deal with the brand. Reports termed the deal as 'lucrative' and called Doncic the 'next face of the NBA'.

Also read | Luka Doncic business and luka donic endorsements: Luka Doncic’s Jordan Brand mega deal reported to be a 5-year, 7-figure agreement

Born to fly.



Read more about @Luka7Doncic’s path to the #JUMPMAN family. — Jordan (@Jumpman23) December 29, 2019

Also read | Mark Cuban opens up on how he tried to talk Michael Jordan into joining the Mavs