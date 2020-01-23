Kobe Bryant Singlehandedly Wiped Out Toronto Raptors With 81 Points 2006 Throwback Video

Former NBA player Kobe Bryant is considered as a Los Angeles Lakers legend, playing with the team for 2 decades. 14 years ago, Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors, singlehandedly leading his team to victory. Jalen Rose, who was playing for the Raptors, was limited to just 17 points.

NBA Throwback: Kobe Bryant singlehandedly wiped out Toronto Raptors with 81 points 14 years ago

During the game, the Lakers were trailing by 18 points before the second half. Kobe Bryant scored back-to-back points, outscoring the Raptors 55-41. The Lakers won the game with a 122-104 lead. Kobe Bryant shot 28-of-46 from the field, made 18-20 of his free throws and ended the game with 81 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals in 42 minutes. Mike James was the Raptors top scorer with 26 points. During the NBA 2005-2006 season, Kobe Bryant went on to play some of his best games for the Lakers, averaging at 48.5 points for the next six games. The 2005-06 season was also his most successful NBA year with an average of 35.4 points per game. Bryant has a career average of 25 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Between December 20th & January 22nd, Kobe Bryant had these performances.



- 81 PTS (55 in 2nd half)

- 62 PTS in 3 quarters

- 50 PTS (40 in 2nd half)

- 48 PTS, 10 REB, 35 MINS

- 45 PTS, 10 REB

- 45 PTS, 7 REB

- 41 PTS

“He never said a word. Never talked trash.” - Jalen Rose



"He never said a word. Never talked trash." - Jalen Rose

NBA 2019-20: Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is attending NBA games regularly

After Kobe Bryant retired, he stated that he will be focusing on his family and not watch many NBA games live. This season, however, Bryant has attended multiple NBA games with his daughter Gigi. Gigi plays basketball in her high school and has attended Lakers games with her. Bryant now also has an NBA league pass.

