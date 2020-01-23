The Debate
Kobe Bryant Singlehandedly Wiped Out Toronto Raptors With 81 Points 2006 Throwback Video

Basketball News

NBA Throwback: 14 years ago, Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors, singlehandedly leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 122-104 victory.

Kobe bryant

Former NBA player Kobe Bryant is considered as a Los Angeles Lakers legend, playing with the team for 2 decades. 14 years ago, Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors, singlehandedly leading his team to victory. Jalen Rose, who was playing for the Raptors, was limited to just 17 points. 

Also read | Kobe Bryant could go the David Beckham way as Lakers legend eyes MLS ownership

NBA Throwback: Kobe Bryant singlehandedly wiped out Toronto Raptors with 81 points 14 years ago

During the game, the Lakers were trailing by 18 points before the second half. Kobe Bryant scored back-to-back points, outscoring the Raptors 55-41. The Lakers won the game with a 122-104 lead. Kobe Bryant shot 28-of-46 from the field, made 18-20 of his free throws and ended the game with 81 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals in 42 minutes. Mike James was the Raptors top scorer with 26 points. During the NBA 2005-2006 season, Kobe Bryant went on to play some of his best games for the Lakers, averaging at 48.5 points for the next six games. The 2005-06 season was also his most successful NBA year with an average of 35.4 points per game. Bryant has a career average of 25 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists. 

Also read | Lakers legend Kobe Bryant considers former rival LeBron James a part of the Lakers family

Also read | Kobe Bryant wants to keep Michael Jordan's tradition alive by congratulating LeBron James

NBA 2019-20: Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is attending NBA games regularly

After Kobe Bryant retired, he stated that he will be focusing on his family and not watch many NBA games live. This season, however, Bryant has attended multiple NBA games with his daughter Gigi. Gigi plays basketball in her high school and has attended Lakers games with her. Bryant now also has an NBA league pass. 

Also read | Kobe Bryant opens up on regret over joining NBA straight out of high school

Published:
COMMENT
