Drake Takes Jibe At Giannis And Bucks By Bringing WWE Belts To Raptors Vs Bucks Game

Long-time Toronto Raptors fan Drake made his presence felt at the Scotiabank Arena in quite a spectacular fashion. The Canadian rapper popped in for the Raptors vs Bucks game on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST) with two WWE titles. Bucks entered the game as the best side in the NBA with a 49-8 (win-loss) record. However, Drake made sure he reminded the visitors and their star man Giannis Antetokounmpo that the Raptors are still the defending NBA champions.

Drake pulled up to the Raptors-Bucks game with two WWE belts 😂 @BRWrestling



(via @TSN_Sports)pic.twitter.com/DWCPAh1SGv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 26, 2020

Also Read | Andrew Wiggins Joins Golden State Warriors, Expresses Excitement With A Drake Video

Drake WWE belts to mock Giannis Antetokounmpo during Bucks vs Raptors?

Before the game commenced, Drake made his way on the court with a WWE Championship belt and a limited edition Hulkamania WWE Title. While the 33-year-old did not mention Bucks or Giannis Antetokounmpo, he made a subtle jibe at Giannis' WWE antics stating 'We got belts too'.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is known to be a massive WWE fan. 'The Greek Freak' made the headlines in the past for his outrageous WWE-style warm-up routines with his teammates. He has also been spotted with a WWE Championship belt on multiple occasions this season.

Also Read | Drake Pokes Fun At Fred VanVleet's 'Turks And Caicos' Tan During Raptors Game

While Drake is not known to be a WWE fan, donning not one but two WWE belts during Raptors vs Bucks is quite a massive statement from the long-time Raptors fan. Amidst such antics from a die-hard Raptors supporter, fans have repeatedly asked 'Does Drake own part of the Raptors?' However, it should be pointed out that no report suggests that he does. Raptors have officially addressed Drake as their global ambassador and that he is an integral part of the organisation.

Raptors vs Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo show at Toronto?

As mentioned earlier, the Bucks entered the contest with the best record in the NBA this season. They comfortably top the Eastern Conference ahead of the defending champs. Meanwhile, the Raptors entered the game at second with a 42-15 (win-loss) record. It'll be interesting to see how the match-up between the reigning NBA champs and the reigning NBA MVP pans out.

Also Read | Drake Shows Off His 2019 NBA Finals Championship Ring Gifted By The Toronto Raptors

Meanwhile, fans want a Drake vs Giannis Antetokounmpo WWE-style match

We need DRAKE vs GIANNIS on that WrestleMania 36 card!



Make it happen @WWEonFOX 😂



(via @Raptors)pic.twitter.com/4n3chNXJds — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 26, 2020

So can @WWE book Drake vs Giannis at Wrestlemania? — connor goebel (@goebsy_goebel) February 26, 2020

Also Read | Drake Reacts To Dance-off Between UFC Stars Israel Adesanya And Yoel Romero