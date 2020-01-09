Draymond Green Hits Ridiculous Shot Through Bottom Of The Basket; NBA Fans Left Confused

Golden State Warriors played well against title favourites Milwaukee Bucks, but once again they fell short by 9 points, eventually losing the match 98-107. Forward Draymond Green was back in the line up for Warriors after missing team's last game with a sprained right ankle. Even though Draymond Green did not have a great game, he did have his moment with his two-point shot through the bottom of the basket.

Draymond Green bottom of the basket shot

Uhh does this count?? 😂 pic.twitter.com/gae08WNbVi — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 9, 2020

The incident took place towards the end of Q2 when the ball slipped out of Draymond Green's hands, through the bottom of the basket, off the backboard and then down through the net. The Bucks were awarded the ball on a turnover, but not before fans and players at Chase Center were left confused. Injured Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell was left confused and appeared to have said that he has never seen that before.

According to the league's rulebook, NBA's rule-makers had forbidden scoring in such a manner. The rulebook states that in "Section XI" of "Rule No. 10: Violations and Penalties, [a] player shall not be the last to touch a ball which rises above the rim level within the cylinder from below," and that such a violation results in a change of possession.

Bucks vs Warriors

For Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and 12 rebounds, while Khris Middleton added 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists. For Golden State Warriors, Alec Burks scored 19 points and Glenn Robinson III and Damion Lee added 15 points apiece. Willie Cauley-Stein contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds. Draymond Green scored five points and had eight rebounds and eight assists, shooting 1-for-7 from the floor.

Draymond Green stats

In 28 appearances this season, Green has averaged 8.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 39.3% from the field and 27.4% from three.

