Draymond Green Makes Alley-oop Pass To No One, Gets Trolled

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: The Golden State Warriors' power forward Draymond Green makes an alley-oop pass of the backboard to no one during the Kings vs Warriors game.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green made an alley-oop pass off the board to no one during the Kings vs Warriors game on Sunday night (Monday morning IST) at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Warriors were trailing by 42-38 with just over three minutes left in Q2 when Green attempted the past. The 29-year-old power forward could have opted for a layup against Cory Joseph but chose to pass to Glenn Robinson III, who was trailing behind. The Kings regained possession of the ball as Robinson did not get the pass. Fans thought Draymond Green’s alley-oop pass was hilarious and trolled the player on Twitter by posting various memes and gifs.

Also read | Warriors Trade Rumours: Draymond Green on the way to Heat or Trail Blazers?

Green gets trolled 

Also read | Did Draymond Green hint at Warriors exit after retiring Michigan State jersey?

Also read | Warriors coach Steve Kerr believes Draymond Green will get his GSW jersey retired 

The Golden State Warriors’ NBA 2019-20 season so far

The Warriors lost the Kings vs Warriors game in a 100-79 whitewash. This was the Warriors fourth straight loss. They last won against the Chicago Bulls 100-98 on Friday, December 6 EST (Saturday, December 7 IST). They are currently at a 5-23 win-loss record, the worst in the NBA. The Warriors will next play the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST) at the Moda Center. 

Also read | Draymond Green shuts down a Warriors fan on Twitter as team continues to struggle

