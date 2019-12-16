Draymond Green Makes Alley-oop Pass To No One, Gets Trolled

Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green made an alley-oop pass off the board to no one during the Kings vs Warriors game on Sunday night (Monday morning IST) at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Warriors were trailing by 42-38 with just over three minutes left in Q2 when Green attempted the past. The 29-year-old power forward could have opted for a layup against Cory Joseph but chose to pass to Glenn Robinson III, who was trailing behind. The Kings regained possession of the ball as Robinson did not get the pass. Fans thought Draymond Green’s alley-oop pass was hilarious and trolled the player on Twitter by posting various memes and gifs.

Green gets trolled

the warriors are back pic.twitter.com/ybWALY5m4d — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 16, 2019

Draymond Green with the pass of the year! pic.twitter.com/NyHE8hEa0F — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) December 16, 2019

Dray tried to go off the glass to Glenn Robinson III... 😅 pic.twitter.com/PI9LHHtLcJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 16, 2019

Draymond keeps forgetting he doesn’t play with future Hall of Famers right now @MickstapeShow pic.twitter.com/rQw2lDXY3R — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 16, 2019

LMAO Draymond threw it off the glass like he had Iguodala behind him 😂 pic.twitter.com/YMVupnXmOC — Chris Montano (@gswchris) December 16, 2019

The Golden State Warriors’ NBA 2019-20 season so far

The Warriors lost the Kings vs Warriors game in a 100-79 whitewash. This was the Warriors fourth straight loss. They last won against the Chicago Bulls 100-98 on Friday, December 6 EST (Saturday, December 7 IST). They are currently at a 5-23 win-loss record, the worst in the NBA. The Warriors will next play the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST) at the Moda Center.

