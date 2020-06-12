Draymond Green Brews Controversy After Liking Tweet Slamming Steph Curry's Wife Ayesha

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green might just have ignited a feud with his teammate Steph Curry after he liked a tweet which slandered Steph Curry's wife, Ayesa Curry. What most likely is an accidental like, Draymond Green is seemingly out of the good graces of Warriors fans after his awkward social media moment.

Draymond Green Twitter blunder or feud with Steph Curry?

For perspective, back in 2015, Ayesha Curry started a Twitter thread where she said she would choose "classy over trendy" any day of the week. Her tweets were directed towards girls who were accused by Ayesha Curry of showing "too much skin" in their outfits. Ayesha faced heavy criticism from fans on social media for her controversial tweets.

Just looking at the latest fashion trends. I'll take classy over trendy any day of the week. #saturdaynightinsight — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) December 6, 2015

Everyone's into barely wearing clothes these days huh? Not my style. I like to keep the good stuff covered up for the one who matters 😂😂😂 — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) December 6, 2015

Ayesha Curry's comments from 2015 were brought back into the spotlight after a Twitter user slammed her on social media for "patronising other women" all this while doing the same herself. The Twitter user, 'Syphlect' branded Steph Curry's wife a "hypocrite".

Sure, patronize other women for showing skin to men that aren't their partners then complain about not getting attention from men who aren't your husband. Then go on a mad weight loss journey just so you can show off what you were hating on before? Lol, pathetic. #AyeshaCurry — Syphlect (@Cas_kas89) May 25, 2020

While a Twitter feud between Steph Curry's wife and social media users might not have been the centre of attention, Draymond Green inadvertently brought attention to the tweet above by liking it. It remains unknown if Draymond Green liked the tweet by accident or on purpose. However, Warriors fans have been left unimpressed by Green's latest action.

Draymond Green liked an Ayesha Curry slander tweet 🧐 pic.twitter.com/kQZfv3esp9 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 12, 2020

From demanding a trade for Draymond Green to asking him to outright leave the Bay Area, reactions from fans have been anything but kind towards Green. Here are some of the social media reactions from the Draymond Green twitter blunder:

Steve Kerr to Draymond every time he does something dumb pic.twitter.com/Q20gcRIztX — Flight in June (@ChefSZN_) June 12, 2020

Come on man. Don't do this to us pic.twitter.com/yR7IwtIKlA — Juan Toscano-Anderson's burner account (@JuanforMVP) June 12, 2020

“Are you gonna be on the Warriors next season?”



Draymond Green: pic.twitter.com/IzP19TF4Wc — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 12, 2020

Sources: Draymond Green has been traded to Indiana pic.twitter.com/ZdHo2xPaBE — Dixon Cider 🧃 (@nbabruhmoment) June 12, 2020

A backstab from Draymond Green?

Ayesha has publicly defended and supported you, @Money23Green, and you do this clown sh** pic.twitter.com/474lFMmh2o — Ayesha Curry Updates (@AyeshaHive) June 12, 2020

Coming back to the NBA, Draymond Green endured a difficult campaign with the Warriors as he struggled to impact the game without the Splash Brothers - Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. The Warriors had an overwhelmingly dismal 2019-20 season as they ended up with a 15-50 (win-loss) record, the worst in the league. Green averaged 8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game this season. His defensive numbers were equally disappointing at 0.8 blocks and 1.4 steals per game.

