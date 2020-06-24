Draymond Green Lauds NBA 'GOAT' LeBron James, Wants Him To 'run For US President Someday'

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green recently gave his opinion on the never-ending NBA GOAT debate. During his interview with ESPN's First Take, Green revealed his views on the topic while he referred to Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James as 'arguably' the greatest player of all time. Green also discussed local elections and voter impression during his interview.

Warriors' Draymond Green on why Lakers' LeBron James is 'arguably' the best NBA player

"He's arguably the greatest player of all-time. Look at his resume, it's flawless." - Draymond talking about LeBron on First Take while wearing a Klutch shirt! pic.twitter.com/f2QwRM6hoQ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 23, 2020

While talking about LeBron James' new voting rights group More Than A Vote on ESPN's First Take, the Warriors center stated that he believes 'LeBron yields a lot of power'. Green further added that he is 'arguably the greatest player of all time' and has a 'flawless' resume. As per Green, who was wearing a Klutch Sports Group shirt, James' resume extends off the court to business and activism and is not limited to just basketball.

Green added that the things James has done on the court have been 'obviously spectacular', but he thinks all the other things he’s been able to 'accomplish off the court' are 'more important'. Green said that that is why the Lakers star has his 'utmost respect'. Green even stated that it is not about James' basketball accomplishments as a competitor for him.

According to Green, the initiatives James has led matter, and he hopes 'he runs for President one day'. Green also spoke about More Than A Vote, which has been formed to deal with any form of suppression for voters in the country. Green believes that apart from the elections on November, educating oneself about the local elections and voting there is also important.

LeBron James' More Than A Vote is supposed to combat voter suppression

The three-time NBA Champion has taken his More Than An Athlete initiative, extending it to his voting rights group. While James has partnered with Maverick Carter for the group, athletes like Patrick Mahomes, Trae Young, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Jalen Rose, Udonis Haslem and NFL running back Alvin Kamara have joined the initiative. As per James, the group will work towards protecting African-American voting rights, increasing voter turnout and educating people on the reason that others might stop them from casting their votes.

(Image source: @nba and @nbastats official Twitter)