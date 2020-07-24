NBA Scrimmages Today: How To Watch Rockets Vs Raptors, Live Streaming And TV Schedule

The NBA started their seven days of scrimmages on July 22 (July 23 IST). All 22 teams invited to the Orlando bubble will play three inter-squad scrimmages each before the 2019-20 season resumes on July 30 with eight seeding games. The postseason will begin in August. The Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors will face each other for their first scrimmage at the NBA bubble July 24, 7:30 PM EST (July 25, 5 AM IST) on the second day of NBA scrimmages.

The Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors scrimmage is one of the sixteen inter-squad games that are being broadcast live by the league. Fans can watch the game through the NBA TV, which is available via the NBA official site or the NBA TV app, which is free to download on mobile phones and gaming consoles. Fubo.tv. will also stream the game. TSN (Canada) is another option for the Rockets vs Raptors live stream.

Ready To Hoop!



Our Scrimmage Schedule ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/C3LFvhZDaI — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) July 22, 2020

NBA will be streaming every single scrimmage on all seven days, including six doubleheaders and one quadruple-header along with scrimmage highlights for some games. Though a select number of games are being broadcast by the league, viewers with NBA League Pass subscription can view any game. The pass offers access to all NBA restart games, along with this year's draft and a 7-day NBA-TV archive. As per the NBA, the Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets game and the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat game will be tape-delayed.

The Houston Rockets vs Toronto Raptors

Before the 2019-20 season was suspended, the Raptors were on a four-game winning streak with their victory over Utah Jazz on March 9. The Rockets, on the other hand, had lost four out of five games. Westbrook, who joined his team after contracting COVID-19, might not feature on Friday (Saturday IST). As per Rockets' coach Mike D'Antoni, it might be too early for Westbrook to play. Luc Mbah a Moute, who the Rockets acquired before the restart, is yet to join the team. Apart from these two players, both teams are expected to play with full rosters.

Complete NBA Scrimmage TV Schedule

GAMES DATE/TIME Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers July 22, 3 PM EST (July 23, 12:30 AM IST) Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets July 22, 5 PM EST (July 23, 2:30 AM IST) New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets July 22, 7 PM EST (July 23, 4:30 AM IST) Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat July 22, 9 PM EST (July 23, 6:30 AM IST) Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers July 23, 3:30 PM EST (July 24, 1 AM IST) Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers July 23, 7 PM EST (July 24, 4:30 AM IST) Oklahoma City Thunder vs Boston Celtics July 24, 5 PM EST (July 25, 2:30 AM IST) Houston Rockets vs Toronto Raptors July 24, 7:30 PM EST (July 25, 5 AM IST) Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic July 25, 12 PM EST (9:30 PM IST) Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz July 25, 4 PM EST (July 26, 1:30 AM IST) Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder July 26, 12 PM EST (9:30 PM IST) Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks July 26, 4 PM EST (July 27, 1:30 AM IST) Portland Trail Blazers vs Toronto Raptors July 26, 6 PM EST (July 27, 3:30 AM IST) Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies July 26, 8 PM EST (July 27, 5:30 AM IST) Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers July 27, 3 PM EST (July 28, 12:30 AM IST) Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets July 27, 5:30 PM EST (July 28, 3 AM IST) Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat July 28, 2 PM EST (11:30 PM IST) San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers July 28, 4 PM EST (July 29, 1:30 AM IST)

(Image source: NBA stats official Twitter – @nbastats)