Dwyane Wade Sides With 12-year-old Daughter Zaya After Declaring Herself As 'transgender'

During a recent episode of The Ellen Show, NBA player Dwyane Wade recalled about his daughter Zaya, who was born as Zion, came out to them as transgender. Despite previous controversies, Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabriel Union have always stood by their daughter. Gabriel even shared a video of Dwyane Wade and Zaya on Instagram.

Dwyane Wade daughter: Dwyane Wade recalls the day Zaya came out as transgender

Dwyane Wade on being a supportive parent to his child Zaya: “Once Zaya...first, Zion ... Zion, born as a boy, came home and said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her." pic.twitter.com/jXvcbWpubr — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 11, 2020

During the interview, Dwyane Wade recounts 'that' day for the viewers. Before going into the details, Wade announced that he and Union are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community. According to Wade, their 12-year-old daughter Zaya came up to them and told them that he was ready to live her truth and wanted to be referenced as 'she' and 'her' and would love everyone to call her Zaya. Dwyane further continued that he and Gabriel first sought information in order to help their daughter in the best way they could. According to Wade, Zaya is a 'leader' and it is their opportunity to let her be a voice. As she is only 12 now, she is expressing herself through them, but she eventually she will do it on her own.

Dwyane Wade daughter: Gabriel Union shares video of Dwyane Wade and Zaya

Dwyane Wade daughter: Zaya receives flak on social media for wearing a crop top and fake nails

In December last year, Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya, who was still known as Zion back then, was criticized for wearing a crop top and having fake nails. At that time, the family had not discussed Zaya's sexuality publically. In April, 2019, both Gabriel Union and Siovaughn Funches has attended the Miami Beach Pride Parade and had even launched a T-shirt line to support the LGBTQ+ youth community in fall. Many people supported Dwayne Wade and Union, praising them for letting their child live their own life. Dwayne Wade commented on the matter, saying that he supports his family no matter what, and added that stupidity will always be a part of our world. Wade also stated that their family will continue being themselves and supporting themselves.

