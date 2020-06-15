Lakers' Dwight Howard 'undecided' About His NBA Return In July, Says Agent Charles Briscoe

Though the NBA announced the much-awaited return of the 2019-20 season, a number of NBA players are reportedly against the restart in July at Walt Disney World in Orlando. While Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James supports the restart, players like Kyrie Irving, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Donovan Mitchell are against the plan and want to possibly sit out the games. While the aforementioned stars have picked sides, Dwight Howard is currently undecided about his return in July.

Donovan Mitchell, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard among others spoke out about possibly sitting out due to social/COVID-19 issues, per sources. NBPA leadership, Paul/Garrett Temple, provided insight too. Every player had a voice — wants to find purpose, whether they play or not. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 13, 2020

Dwight Howard still 'undecided' about his return for NBA restart

After Kyrie Irving hosted a call to discuss the NBA restart in Orlando, Lakers' Dwight Howard was one of the players reported to be against the plan. Recently, Howard released a statement regarding the issue via CNN, stating that now is not the time to return to the NBA. In his statement, Howard wrote that he agrees with Irving, and stated that 'basketball, or entertainment period, isn't needed at this moment, and will only be a distraction'.

Howard stated that he wants to win his first NBA title but the unity of his people is too beautiful to pass up. The Lakers center added that this is a good time to focus on families, and they as a community 'should be taking full advantage of' that. Howard further explained that unity starts at home with family, and they will be able to rediscover themselves faster if they put themselves into action now. He claimed that 'Black/African American is not a Nation or Nationality', and its time their 'Families became their own Nations', which leaves no room for basketball.

Dwight Howard's agent on his return in July

While talking to ESPN, Dwight Howard's agent Charles Briscoe stated that the Lakers star is not yet sure if he will play after the season resumes as 'basketball is the furthest thing from his mind at this moment'. He added that Howard's statement was about social injustice and racism, but people were still discussing basketball and the NBA's return. Briscoe explained that while Dwight Howard is not against the game, he doesn't want it to be a distraction to what is happening in the country right now as 'what's going on with people dying in the streets, that's something real'.

Elsewhere, Howard's Lakers teammate LeBron James is confident that NBA stars, him included, can have a positive impact even from Orlando, Florida. The Lakers star is reportedly heavily in favour of the NBA Orlando restart and is looking forward to chasing a maiden championship with the Lakers. LeBron James has been distinctly vocal about issues of systemic racism in the US since the death of George Floyd on May 25.

(Image source: AP)