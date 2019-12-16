LeBron James' No-look Pass For Dwight Howard's Dunk Vs Hawks Sends NBA Fans Into A Frenzy

The Los Angeles Lakers continue their winning run as they registered their seventh consecutive win after beating Atlanta Hawks 101-96. The victory puts Lakers even with Milwaukee for the NBA's best record at 24-3. LeBron James dropped 32 points and also had 13 rebounds and seven assists in the match. The highlight o the match though was his no-look pass the clip of which has gone viral on social media.

NBA: LeBron James' no-look pass

The 34-year-old showed one of the best moves of the game for the LA Lakers with a through-the-legs pass to Dwight Howard, resulting in the forward breaking down the lane for a massive dunk. In the clip, there are two minutes left of Q2 with the score at 47-39. The Lakers star strides over the halfway line, bouncing the ball as he takes in the defence. Moving to the left, James appears to be out of options as team-mate Anthony Davis runs past him.

But LeBron James has his eyes everywhere, spotting the run of Howard behind him and the centre leapt through the air for a powerful slam dunk. The crowds at the Philips Arena went wild after that point. This footage was shared on Twitter, where it has been viewed more than 65,000 times.

NBA: Lakers vs Hawks highlights

Alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis also chipped in with 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Lakers. For Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young was in fine form dropping 30 points, which was the 13th time that he has done that this season. Lakers will now head to Indiana Pacers for their next game, while Hawks will travel to New York to face the Knicks in a match-up between two of the worst teams in the East.