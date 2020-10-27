Dwight Howard's Son Blasts Him For Not Being A Real Dad, Claims He "hates" Him Now

Dwight Howard's NBA championship victory with the Los Angeles Lakers has been overshadowed by the countless private life issues being made public over the last few weeks. It started with his fiancee and WNBA player Te'a Copper, whose DMs with the Lakers center were accidentally leaked during his celebratory Instagram live session. Following the leak, his ex, Royce Reed spoke up on Instagram, pointing out how bad a father Howard actually was. Some days ago, his oldest son Braylon spoke up, stating that he currently "hates" Howard.

Dwight Howard's son Braylon Howard claims he hates his father for not being there

Dwight Howard son speaks out after being neglected 😣 pic.twitter.com/kkR0UXRJzf — soseriuzradio (@soseriuzradio) October 25, 2020

In a page monitored by Braylon's mother, Braylon usually posts random videos, occasionally including some funny content and TikTok videos. However, the 12-year-old recently shared a message by Christine Vest – with whom Howard has a son – talking about how the NBA star is not a "real dad". "He don’t even talk to me and he know I’m sad and need him. I’m almost 13 so I can talk now," Braylon stated.

Vest, who is Trey Howard's mother, spoke about the Lakers star leaving their son with a babysitter for almost two months. In a video uploaded by Braylon, he talks about hating his dad, as he has never been around or even played with them. He added that they do things together when he meets them, which is not often. The 12-year-old clarified that he was not being asked to say these things.

"Imagine having to text a 3rd party to try and find out if this person plans on seeing their 2 kids that live here," Royce Reed had written on Instagram, before adding that he hasn't seen his son since months. She added that Howard, who is a multimillionaire, can choose to take any flight to come see his son, who needs him right now. "I raise him with love, not through money," Reed wrote, adding how Braylon was sad when Howard did not see him even when he was in town.

(Image credits: AP, Dwight Howard Instagram)