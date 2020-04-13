Dwyane Wade And Heat Star Udonis Haslem Join Forces For Donating Food To Florida Hospital

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade and current Miami Heat star Udonis Haslem have joined forces to donate food to healthcare workers in Florida. Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem worked in collaboration with their Miami restaurant 800 Degrees to deliver packaged food to Mount Sinai Hospital in Aventura, Florida.

Also Read | Did Dwyane Wade Deny Aaron Gordon From Winning Slam Dunk Contest 2020? Video Suggests

Dwyane Wade donation

Wade and Haslem-owned 800 Degrees' official Instagram handle posted pictures of Dwyane Wade working with the team during the preparation of the variety of food items. The pictures accompanied with a caption that read, '800 Degrees Aventura partnered with Tiffany’s to make two deliveries yesterday to Mount Sinai Hospital in Aventura. We would like to thank all health professionals and hospital staff for their hard work during these difficult times.'

Also Read | Former Miami Heat Star Dwyane Wade Funnily Sums Up Reason Behind Chris Paul Not Joining Miami Heat Ever

Known to be good friends outside of the NBA, Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem entered the competitive restaurant business with 800 Degrees Miami back in September 2018. Since its debut, their venture has been quite a success with the restaurant specialising in wood-fired pizza and wide array of cuisines.

It further reported that Wade and Haslem are set to team up again to deliver food to other hospitals serving coronavirus patients around Florida.

Also Read | Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade Net Worth: Recalls Pocketing $500 Chip At Casino Given To Him By Idol Allen Iverson

Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem urge citizens to united against COVID-19

A Miami Heat legend, Dwyane Wade has been a constant presence on social media during the lockdown period. He has repeatedly teamed up with Udonis Haslem on his Instagram Live sessions as Wade addressed several topics during the country-wide shutdown.

Last week, Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem urged their supporters to join hands to fight coronavirus as a team. Wade said that he wanted the entire nation to come together and play as a team in order to navigate past the precarious coronavirus situation.

How about this from @DwyaneWade & @ThisIsUD today on Instagram live...



“People think it’s easy to bring 15 guys together and win a championship and play as a team. Right now, we’re asking the whole country to play as a team.”@NBC6Sports @NBC6Sports pic.twitter.com/9ELULoCBP2 — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) April 5, 2020

Also Read | Dwyane Wade Said To Udonis Haslem That Looking To Clear The Air With Aaron Gordon On Slam Dunk Contest 2020