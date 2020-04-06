Dwyane Wade Looking To Clear The Air With Aaron Gordon On Slam Dunk Contest 2020

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2020 saw Miami Heat star Derrick Jones Jr. controversially beat Orlando Magic star Aaron Gordon for the win. Many NBA players criticised the result of the Slam Dunk Contest 2020, claiming it should have been a tie and Aaron Gordon was being treated unfairly at the contest. Unsurprisingly, multiple reports suggested former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade, who was on the panel of judges, showed bias towards Jones. While Wade publically denied those claims, it appears the former Heat star is still trying to clear the air with Aaron Gordon.

Who won NBA Slam Dunk 2020? Dwyane Wade judging controversy

Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr, took home the title after beating Aaron Gordon in a dunk-off as both players scored more than 50 points. Aaron Gordon and Derrick Jones Jr were expected to get the same scores and win the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. However, Jones was adjudged the winner after it was reported one of the judges 'did not do it right' and many fans pointed fingers at Dwyane Wade.

“I wasn’t the only one who gave him a 9, let’s talk about that!” 😂@DwyaneWade responds to those saying he was biased as a judge in the Dunk Contest. @stance pic.twitter.com/FkBvJ6IWl7 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 16, 2020

Slam Dunk Contest 2020: Dwyane Wade judging controversy

During the lockdown, Dwyane Wade has been a constant presence on social media as he repeatedly engaged with his fans and NBA players on an Instagram Live session. During a recent live session with former Heat teammate Udonis Haslem, Wade revealed that he is trying to team up with Aaron Gordon to discuss the proceedings of the Slam Dunk Contest 2020. Wade said he hoped to have Gordon on his live session in order to explain what went down at the contest.

Dwyane Wade tells Udonis Haslem that he plans on having Aaron Gordon on his IG Live show 😳 9️⃣ pic.twitter.com/CgXl8XLCuB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 5, 2020

Aaron Gordon came second in a Slam Dunk Contest for the second time in his career. In 2016, he lost to Zach LaVine, which was also considered a very close battle between the two. However, the 2020 loss to Derrick Jones Jr. still remains unresolved. Gordon famously announced after the contest that he would not compete in a Slam Dunk Contest again in his career.

It remains to be seen if Gordon does join Wade on his Instagram session to discuss the circumstances of the Slam Dunk Contest.

