Dwyane Wade's No 3 Jersey To Be Honoured By Miami Heat In An Epic 3-day Celebration

Miami Heat have announced a three-day 'L3GACY Celebration' to retire Dwyane Wade's No. 3 jersey at the AmericanAirlines Arena. Part of 'The Big Three' along with LeBron James and Chris Bosh, Wade led Heat to 3 NBA Championships. Dwyane Wade will become the fifth Heat player to have his jersey retired, joining Bosh (1), Tim Hardaway (10) Shaquille O'Neal (32) and Alonzo Mourning (33).

'L3GACY Celebration' - Dwyane Wade's jersey retirement

According to Miami Heat's press release, the three-day event will kick off on February 21 at the AmericanAirlines Arena with 'The Flashback'. The Day one event is planned to be a look back at some of Dwyane Wade's legendary moments with Heat as told by his closed ones and his teammates. The event is scheduled to be broadcast live on Fox Sports Sun.

Before the 2003-04 season, 8 players had worn no. 3 for the Miami HEAT. Then @DwyaneWade arrived.



Be here for the Feb 21 - 23, #L3GACY Celebration presented by @Gatorade Zero. https://t.co/PEqG1C3SaG — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 7, 2020

Dwyane Wade's jersey retirement ceremony will take place on February 22 during the halftime of Heat's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (one of Wade's former sides). The 'L3GACY Celebration' will conclude on Sunday, February 23 (Monday, February 24 IST). It will screen a documentary produced by ESPN Films to pay a tribute to Wade's illustrious career in the NBA. The event will reportedly be open to the general public, with tickets to be made available from January 17. Reports suggest the generated sum will benefit the Wade’s World Foundation.

Dwyane Wade's NBA career

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Dwyane Wade played college basketball at Marquette. Wade was picked up by Miami Heat in the 2003 NBA Draft. He spent the first 13 seasons of his career in Miami earning 12 NBA All-Star honours and capturing three NBA titles. After spending one season each with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, Wade returned to Heat for the 2018-19 season. He retired from the NBA after a successful 16-year career. He has played the most games (948) in Miami Heat history and also is the leading in points (21,556) and assists (5,310). He won the NBA Final MVP in 2006.

