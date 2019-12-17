Luka Doncic Recreates ICONIC LeBron James-Dwyane Wade Dunk Moment With Kristaps Porzingis

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic recreated LeBron James and Dwyane Wade's iconic photo from eight years ago with Mavs teammate Kistaps Porzingis. The James-Wade photo is arguably one of the most recognisable NBA photos of this decade. The photo shows Dwyane Wade turning away from the basket with his arms raised in victory as LeBron James is flying mid-air for a dunk. The famous photograph was taken by Associated Press Photo's Morry Gash.

Also read | Bucks STUNNED by 'Unicorn' Kristaps Porzingis as Mavericks end 18-game winning streak despite Luka Doncic's absence

NBA 2019-20: Luka Doncic recreates iconic LeBron James, Dwyane Wade moment with Kristaps Porzingis

Also read | Luka Doncic for MVP? 40-point triple-double vs Pistons sets multiple NBA records

Luka Doncic and Kristapz Porzingis recreate the LeBron James And Wade photo#mffl pic.twitter.com/G0DS7xLNS1 — BBall Clips 🔥🔥 (@viral_nba) December 13, 2019

Also read | Luka Doncic stuns fans, greets the crowd in fluent Spanish ahead of Pistons clash

they did the lebron/wade pic.twitter.com/N8JksXXoeV — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) December 13, 2019

The LeBron James and Dwyane Wade shot was taken in 2010 and turned nine years old this month. Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis recreated a moment on the anniversary of the photo during their game against the Detroit Pistons. The Mavericks won the game 122-111 on Thursday, December 12 (Friday, December 13 IST) at the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City. Though the photos have some differences, Doncic and Porzingis are clearly recreating the photo. Porzingis is not soaring in the air as James was, and is also taken from the other side of the court (also from a different angle).

As the photo is different, fans of James and Wade were not happy with the result. They criticised Doncic and Porzingis, saying that the older version was clearly better. With Luka Doncic injured, Kristaps Porzingis led the Mavericks to a 120-116 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Mavericks will play the Boston Celtics next on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST) at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA.

Also read | Luka Doncic is better than what LeBron James was at the age of 20, claims analyst