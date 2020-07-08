Dwyane Wade Reveals How Vince Carter Inspired Him To Do Pre-game Chin-ups

Last month, Vince Carter announced his retirement from the NBA after 22 record-setting years. A number of NBA stars then proceeded to reveal their favourite moments with the 43-year-old NBA legend, sharing how Carter inspired them through the years. This includes retired NBA star Dwyane Wade, who recently appeared on NBA on TNT where he discussed Carter and the Vince Carter rim pull-ups before every game.

Dwyane Wade on NBA on TNT: Dwyane Wade reveals how Vince Carter rim pull-ups inspired him

"You are one of our goats.” 👏@DwyaneWade shares one of his favorite memories of Vince Carter and how it inspired his pregame ritual. pic.twitter.com/90ne5nHUSB — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 8, 2020

On Tuesday night, Dwyane Wade recalled his favourite Vince Carter memory while on NBA on TNT, which dates back to before Wade started his NBA career. Wade revealed to Carter that he arrived at the arena early without a ticket so he could get a glimpse of Carter's famous warmup routine and watch him play. Wade recounted Carter's workout and stated that Carter inspired him to start doing chin-ups before NBA games. Wade played most of 16-year NBA career with the Miami Heat before retiring in 2019. Carter started playing in 1998 with the Toronto Raptors, five seasons before Dwyane Wade joined in NBA in 2003. Carter retired this season, a year after Wade. While Carter retired without an NBA championship, Wade won the NBA championship three times – in 2006, 2012 and 2013.

Dwyane Wade's message after Vince Carter retirement announcement

Vinsanity, Half Man/Half Amazing! What you did for the game will never be duplicated. Congrts on an HOF career my brother. You put on for an entire country and inspired many generations to come. Legend status! @mrvincecarter15 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 26, 2020

Vince Carter retired with the Atlanta Hawks with a career average of 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. The eight-time NBA All-Star appeared on The Ringer's Winging It podcast, where he announced that he was 'officially done playing basketball professionally'. Throughout the season, Carter received standing ovations from fans throughout the country as they bid farewell to one of the best players in the NBA. Though Carter played for multiple NBA teams, his career will be remembered by his time for the Toronto Raptors and New Jersey Nets. As a part of the Nets, Carter and Wade faced each other twice during the playoffs between Nets and Heat in 2005 and 2006, both of which were won by the Heat.

