Dwyane Wade Prefers Winning NBA Championships Over Scoring 30 Points Every Game

Dwyane Wade won the NBA championship thrice in his illustrious career. The former Miami Heat star forged a potent trio at Heat with LeBron James and Chris Bosh. While he was known for scoring high points in games, the 37-year-old admits it was more fun winning championships.

D-Wade said he got tired of scoring 30 a night and wanted to win championships instead



“Scoring 30 a night is cool for a while...did I want to be known as a great scorer or a great winner?”



Dwyane Wade speaks about playing for Miami Heat

In the latest episode of All the Smoke, Dwayne Wade opened up on his career and his life after retirement. Speaking about his love for scoring more than 30 points per game, Wade admitted that scoring 30 points was indeed fun but he'd rather be known as a great winner than a great scorer. Dwyane Wade spent 15 seasons with Miami Heat along with a season each with the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 37-year-old has scored over 23000 points with an average of 22 points per game.

Speaking of the current NBA season, Dwyane Wade also touched upon Golden State Warriors' disastrous season. He expressed his admiration for Warriors star Stephen Curry and insisted that the Warriors' downfall is a bad thing for the other NBA sides. According to Wade, the Warriors will be once again the team to beat next season.

Dwyane Wade voices support for the LSBTQ+ community

Dwyane Wade on his 12-year-old son, Zion:



"I watched my son from day one become into who "she" now is eventually coming to...."



The former NBA star also touched upon his experience with raising his gay son Zion. Per Dwyane Wade raising his 12-year-old child has helped him learn and grow as a parent and a person. Wade also took the platform to voice his support for the LGBTQ+ community. Speaking on the community he stated that he grew up with a very ignorant perspective but his son and others have helped him take those glasses off and put on some different ones.

Watch: Dwyane Wade's podcast

