NBA Players Believe Pre-Christmas Start Date Might Be 'inevitable' Now: Report

By the end of the week, the NBA will have decided when to begin the 2020-21 season. While the league is aiming for a December 22 start, numerous players are reportedly against a pre-Christmas start. However, reports have highlighted that a delayed start will massively affect the league and could lead to a $1 billion hit in revenue. The league, as per reports, wants to start and wrap up the new season before the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Also read | LeBron James ACCUSED of only caring about himself and his 'image' by anonymous star about the NBA start state

NBA start date: Players think NBA Christmas start is inevitable

According to @ShamsCharania, there is a growing belief from players that a December 22nd start date will happen



Here is a look at the layout of a December vs. January start date, via @TheAthleticNBA pic.twitter.com/f10rGLCOPK — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 3, 2020

As per The Athletic and The Stadium's Shams Charania, players believe the December 22 start is "inevitable". Charania also reported that the NBA and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) will vote on Thursday or Friday on the fate of the December 22 date and format. With the COVID-19 pandemic still wreaking havoc, the league might not be able to allow fans even as the games start.

Also read | Steph Curry's ripped body photo shared online before NBA 2020-21 season begins

Michele Roberts – the NBPA's executive director – has been on conference calls with players from all teams. The calls will continue till Thursday, where the 2020-21 season is being discussed.

Also read | LeBron James, Steph Curry, Megan Rapinoe and others who raised their voices against Trump

What will the NBA 2020-21 season affect?

An early start will also end up affecting many events. The training camps will start on December 1, followed by a couple of preseason games leading to a 72-game season. Like the bubble, the No. 1 seed to the No. 7 seed will have a play-in tournament in both conferences. The regular season will conclude in May, while the Finals will be wrapped up by July 22.

Ten teams haven’t played since March. Then, following a four-month hiatus, four other teams haven't played since mid-August, and eight others haven't since early September. Over two-thirds of the NBA have had at least three months off. I'd bet on the Dec. 22 start to be approved. https://t.co/7K8E3gahpC — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 3, 2020

While teams like the Lakers who have just played at the NBA bubble might not favour the idea, there are teams like the Golden State Warriors or the Atlanta Hawks who have not played for months. Furthermore, teams who left the bubble early might also be able to play in December. While no details are finalised, the NBA can let the teams who have not played start the season, space out games in January and then conduct the play-in tournament.

Also read | NBA wants an NBA Christmas start; aims wrap it up before the '21 Olympics: NBA start date

(Image credits: AP)