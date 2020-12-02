Mavericks Exercise All-Star Luka Doncic's Fourth Year Team Option: Reports

In what was expected to be a formality, MVP candidate Luka Doncic has extended his stay with the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the 2020/21 NBA season. The Mavericks until December 29 to formally take up the Slovenian's fourth-year team option, for the 2021-22 season. Doncic finished fourth in the MVP race last season and has been one of the key players the Mavericks revolve around since his move in 2018.

Luka Doncic contract: Mavericks take up Doncic fourth year team option ahead of new season

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Dallas Mavericks have exercised All-Star Luka Doncic's fourth-year team option ahead of the new NBA season. The extension is worth $10.1 million kicking in from the 2021-22 season, in what was one of the easiest decisions for the Mavericks front office. The 21-year-old has had a considerable impact since joining the NBA, winning the Rookie of the year in his first season, before making his claim as an all-star in just his second season in Dallas.

Formality: The Dallas Mavericks have exercised All-Star Luka Doncic's fourth-year team option ($10.1M) for the 2021-22 season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Doncic finished fourth in the MVP race last season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 1, 2020

Doncic finished behind James Harden, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the MVP race last season. The Slovenian native nearly averaged a triple-double last season racking up 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists in 61 games. The 21-year-old led all players in triple-doubles (17) during the 2019-20 NBA regular season and recorded the first three triple-doubles in Mavericks' playoff history in six-game first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers despite a sprained ankle. One of his most notable moments last year came in Game 4 of their series against Clippers, where he scored a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to cap off an outstanding 43-point, 17-rebound, 13-assist performance.

Luka Doncic contract: Luka Doncic salary

The new contract means that the Slovenian will be eligible for a contract extension next offseason. The 21-year-old will be eligible for a rookie scale max extension at 30% of the cap, which ESPN expert Bobby Marks projects will be worth $201.5 million over five years. Currently, Doncic will make $8.05 million on the third-year team option of his rookie contract for the 2020-21 season him the seventh highest-paid player on the Mavericks roster, behind the likes of Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., James Johnson, Josh Richardson, Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)