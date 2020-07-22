Fortnite Battle Of Boroughs Grand Finals Schedule, Format, Prize Pool And Live Streaming

Fortnite Battle of the Boroughs is a New York-focused trophy where teams will compete to win a final prize of $50,000. The Fortnite Battle of Boroughs is organized by Andbox, which is a gaming and sports organization. The company is based in New York and has announced the Fortnite event along with New York Subliners, which is a company they own. Teams have competed in a hybrid open bracket-last chance qualifier style format to be crowned the best trio squad in the New York City Metropolitan Area.

It's all come down to this. Tune in this Friday July 24 at 12PM ET for the Grand Finals of Battle of the Boroughs feat.



There's $50,000 on the line. Which region will reign supreme?



— Andbox (@andbox_official) July 20, 2020

Fortnite Battle of the Boroughs Grand Finals and Battle of the Boroughs prize pool

The tournament was organized and created by Andbox Events Specialist, Daniel Lee. It offers 33 teams in the New York area to compete. The teams had to compete in before preparing for the Fortnite Battle of the Boroughs Grand Finals, which is scheduled for July 24. As per Andbox, the total price will be $55,000.

Which regions could participate for the Fortnite Battle of the Boroughs event?

Manhattan

Queens

Brooklyn

The Bronx

Staten Island

Upstate NY

Long Island

New Jersey

The top 33 teams competed in the Regional Finals which took place on July 17. Before the Reginal Finals, the teams participated for the Satellite Qualifications (June 25 to July 10) and Last Chance Qualifiers (July 10 and 11). The top 33 teams who won in the Regional Finals will compete in the Battle of the Boroughs Grand Finals for the final prize of $35,000. The finals will be streamed on July 24, 12:00 PM EST (9:00 PM IST).

Battle of the Boroughs prize pool for the Grand Finals

Grand Finals ($35,000 total)

1st - $7,500

2nd - $4,000

3rd - $3,500

4th - $3,000

5th - $2,750

6th - $2,400

7th - $2,150

8th - $1,700

9th - $1,400

10th - $1,100

11th - $1,000

12th - $915

13th - $810

14th - $675

15th - $600

16-20th - $300

Fortnite Battle of the Boroughs Grand Finals live stream

We have @MonsterDface and @Ballatw lined up for the Grand Finals broadcast of #AndboxBattle featuring



— Andbox (@andbox_official) July 21, 2020

The Fortnite Battle of the Boroughs grand finals will be available for viewers to stream on the Andbox official Twitch channel.

