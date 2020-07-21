Fortnite Patch Notes 13.30: Summer Splash 2020, New Cars, And Bug Fixes

Fortnite developers Epic Games have revealed the next patch notes for its Season 3 of Chapter 2. The new patch update went live on July 21 at 4 AM ET and introduced a bunch of exciting content to the battle royale game. Epic Games have revealed that the new patch update will face a slight delay to arrive on Google Play, however, it will be available a few hours after the downtime ends. Developers have also confirmed that the patch update size on Nintendo Switch platforms will be bigger than previous updates.

Fortnite patch notes 13.30

Summer Splash LTMs

A new wave of LTMs will be seen in the Summer Splash rotation this week, featuring Payback, Catch, and One Shot.

The Sea-son Evolves

As the water levels go down, familiar locations will start to reveal and a new challenge will surface

Get the band back together - Teamwork required

Developers have introduced a new set of challenges that are best played in a group. Epic Games suggests that players can form a team with their favourite squamates and clean up, where every team member will be allowed to contribute.

Build-A-Brella

The last challenge for Build-A-Brella will be rolled out later this week.

Updated Mobile HUD Layout Tool

Players can now take a look at the upcoming changes in the game using the HUD Layout Tool from the menu.

Aquaman

For players who missed it, they will now be able to access all the Aquaman Challenges. This means that all rewards such as his outfit and the bonus Arthur Curry style can be unlocked.

Where's my Car?

No Sweat is investigating the auto coverage. In the meantime, most of the island's cars will be bought back. Players can expect these vehicles in the game once the downtime is over.

Bug fixes

The following bug fixes have been pulled from the Trello page that highlights the issues and fixes that Epic Games is working on. It should also be noted that the Trello page is yet to be updated fully, and these are just some of the bug fixes that you can expect as part of the update.

Whirlpools will likely get fixed and should be usable with the new patch.

Issues with Supply Drops at The Authority not opening.

Floating Rings for Floating Ring Challenges couldn't be found on certain platforms at lower settings despite being present.

Issues with black rectangles popping up behind a user's character after turning around in the Storm.

Issue with gliding not functioning properly when around The Authority.

Issues with gliding where it would either stop or fail to start when near The Authority.

Issues with players losing on on ammo after dropping or spawning a weapon, then picking it back up.

Users have been having issues with identifying and observing other players in their party.

The Sail Shark Glider may have a yellow colouration when viewed on certain mobile devices.

An issue that had been causing some audio delays when harvesting and performing other actions on Nintendo Switch.

Image credits: Epic Games