Fortnite Update 13.30 Has Rolled Out: Are There Cars In The New Update?

Finally, the Fortnite Season 3 new update downtime is over and the some of the avid payers have started out testing the new Battle Royale 13.30 update. People have a lot of expectations this time from the Fortnite 13.30 update. The rumours and leaks have raised a question, "Will cars be returning in the Fortnite 13.30?" However, as soon as the game was available for players to play, many downloaded the 1.83 GB long game expecting something new. To many people's disappointment, there are not as many changes as they have been expecting. However, if you are wondering about "Are there cars in Fortnite 13.30 update?" Here is all you need to know.

Are there cars in Fortnite 13.30 update?

Many reports and leaks revealed that the new Fortnite 13.30 update will bring back the cars in the game. However, if you have been expecting cars in the new update, you are surely going to feel disappointed. The new update that was rolled out today i.e. July 21, 2020, does not contain any cars. The only vehicles that are available for players in the game currently are boats and helicopters.

Many players tried finding cars in the new update such as the Gas Station which has some new and cooler changes but no cars there as well. You would not find cars in the Caty Corner too. Some players also checked the EU servers to understand if there are any chances of finding cars in Fortnite, unfortunately, no cars for players for now.

Where do cars spawn in Fortnite?

Popular Car locations in Fortnite

Image ~ Epic Games

To find compact cars, one must go looking in the West of Dirty Docks located near one of the many entry points to the water. It is one of the most famous Fortnite car locations. The cars will appear in the small junkyard that has compact cars in it. The Lockie's Lighthouse is easy to spot, as it is present at the North of Sweaty Sands on an island alone. Other car locations are Caty Corner, Gas Station and others, so you must go have a look at the new changes and if you can find cars in Fortnite 13.30 update.

