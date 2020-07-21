Fortnite Leaks: Four LTMs And A New Spaceship To Soon Be Seen In The Game

Fortnite 13.30 update was recently rolled out on today i.e. July 21, 2020. Where many players were expecting some major changes in the game, it has been significantly found that probably not much was there in this new update for the players. Many players who were expecting Fortnite cars to get available in this update are unfairly disappointed too as they could not find any car or transport apart from helicopters and boats in this new update. While the Fortnite update did not excite several gamers, the leaks are surely going to raise your eyebrows. The Fortnite leaks have been coming out non-stop and major things have made fans feel excited again. So if you are ready for some Fornite leaks, do not worry, here is all you need.

Fortnite leaks that you might have not expected

While many articles reveal Fortnite cars, outfits and skins details, this time the leaks have interestingly revealed new LTMs that are going to roll out soon. If you are new to Fortnite then you must know that LTM stands for Limited Time Mode in Fortnite in which Epic Games tries out new things in the game. Many Fortnite leaks by Hypex have revealed some incredible LTMs that are going to come in the game.

One of the most favourite leaks for many fans is the new LTM called Payback in this a player and his/ her team has to survive till the end and come to the top. The players winning will receive a payback as two eliminations. Some other LTM leaks include Rags to Riches, Tank Battle and Polaris. As per Fortnite Leaks Hypex, Rags to Riches will have all the loot in Gray and the eliminations will randomly upgrade a weapon whereas, in Tank Battle, a user can hit steel sheets from other players. Polaris leak by Hypex was a bit bland but the tweet revealed that "Loot pulled from open water is grey & High tier loot pulled from fishing spots".

Anoter LTM Leak (sorry for the spam):



- Name: Payback

- Description: Fight to the top with your team. Get payback On marked players. Payback Counts as two eliminations. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2020

Another LTM Leak:



Name: Rags to Riches

Description: All Loot is Gray, Eliminations Randomly Upgrade a Weapon! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2020

Another LTM Leak:



Name: Tank Battle

Description: Hits Steal Shields from Other Players. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2020

Leaked "Polaris" LTM:



"Loot pulled from open water is grey & High tier loot pulled from fishing spots." — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2020

Another leak about Fortnite Spaceship was revealed by the Twitter handle and it has been loved by many fans of the game. The spaceship looks like a single carrier and it is designed beautifully. Have a look: