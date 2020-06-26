GCN Vs VAL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live

Gran Canaria will face off Valencia Basket in their upcoming game of Spanish Liga ACB on June 26, at 10 PM (IST) at the Pavello Municipal Font De San Luis. Gran Canaria are in desperate need of a victory since they have lost two games from the four games they have played so far and are struggling at second-bottom in Group B’s points table.

GCN vs VAL Dream11 top picks: GCN vs VAL Dream11 prediction and preview

Valencia Basket are currently on a fairytale run as they have already notched three victories from the four games played and are currently at the top of Group B with six points. However, in the regular season, Valencia Basket are on the seventh spot with 12 victories already. Meanwhile, Gran Canaria are on the eleventh spot of the regular season’s points table with 11 victories. However, they are yet to prove their worth in Group B. Here’s a look at the GCN vs VAL Dream11 prediction and GCN vs VAL Dream11 team.

GCN vs VAL Dream11 prediction: GCN vs VAL Dream11 top picks, full squads

GCN vs VAL Dream11 team: GCN squad

Omar Sharif Cook, Fabio Santana, Demonte Harper, Emmanuel Lecomte, Stan Okoye, Jovan Kljajic, Matt Costello, Khalifa Diop, Beqa Burjanadze

GCN vs VAL Dream11 team: VAL squad

Jordan Lyod, Nenad Dimitrijevic, Alberto Abalde, Guillem Fernando, Louis Labeyrie, Joan Sastre, Bojan Dubljevic, Sam Van Rossom

GCN vs VAL Dream11 top picks: GCN predicted starting 5

Omar Sharif Cook (PG), Demonte Harper (SG), Stan Okoye (SF), Matt Costello (PF), Beqa Burjanadze (C)

GCN vs VAL Dream11 top picks: VAL predicted starting 5

Jordan Loyd (PG), Alberto Abalde (SG), Louis Labeyrie (SF), Bojan Dubljevic (PF), Mike Tobey (C)

GCN vs VAL Dream11 prediction: GCN vs VAL Dream11 team

S. Van Rossom (PG), D. Harper (SG), J. Lyod (SG), A. Abalde (SF), J. Sastre (SF), B. Burjanadze (PF), M. Costello (C), I. Bourousis (C)

GCN vs VAL Dream11 prediction

Our prediction for this game is a win for Valencia Basket.

Note: The GCN vs VAL Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The GCN vs VAL Dream11 team selection and GCN vs VAL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Gran Canaria Instagram