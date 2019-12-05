Paul George Admits He Has 'technically' Practiced Once With LA Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers' guard Paul George admitted that he has only practised once with the team. In a post-match interview with ESPN, when asked about the number of times he has practised with the team, George replied by saying 'technically one'. The Clippers too will get a chance to practise as a team in the future. As the players recover on their off days, they were not able to practise as a team. George also added that head coach Doc Rivers is patient with the players and the bodies. He has kept them mentally active by watching their match videos.

Also read | Trail Blazers vs Clippers highlights, player ratings as Paul George drops 25 pts

"Technically 1"

- Paul George when asked on how many times he has practiced with the team pic.twitter.com/4kBOoP9ShV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 4, 2019

Also read | Clippers vs Wizards highlights: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George dominate court with 65 points

Paul Geroge admits that he has practised only once with the LA Clippers

Recently, Rivers also admitted that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have not yet trained on the same team together. While talking to reporters, Doc Rivers said that in his approximate 20 years of training, this is the first time his top two players have not once worked out together. Rivers added that they have undergone the training where they play against each other. However, Leonard and George are yet to play on the same team and line-up. Paul George had missed the first 11 games of the season due to two offseason shoulder injuries. He made his Clippers debut against the New Orleans Pelicans. In the 10 games he has played, Paul George is averaging at 23.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. The Clippers' currently have a 15-6 record and are ranked third in the Western Conference. The Clippers will next play the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night December 6, (Saturday, December 7 , 7:0 0 AM IST).

Also read | NBA: Paul George becomes 2nd NBA player in 10 years to score 26 PTS, 6 STL in under 30 minutes

Also read | Kawhi Leonard, Paul George are yet to train together says Clippers coach Doc Rivers