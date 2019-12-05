Paul George Admits He Has 'technically' Practiced Once With LA Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers' guard Paul George admitted that he has only practised once with the team. In a post-match interview with ESPN, when asked about the number of times he has practised with the team, George replied by saying 'technically one'. The Clippers too will get a chance to practise as a team in the future. As the players recover on their off days, they were not able to practise as a team. George also added that head coach Doc Rivers is patient with the players and the bodies. He has kept them mentally active by watching their match videos.
Also read | Trail Blazers vs Clippers highlights, player ratings as Paul George drops 25 pts
"Technically 1"— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 4, 2019
- Paul George when asked on how many times he has practiced with the team pic.twitter.com/4kBOoP9ShV
Also read | Clippers vs Wizards highlights: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George dominate court with 65 points
Also read | NBA: Paul George becomes 2nd NBA player in 10 years to score 26 PTS, 6 STL in under 30 minutes
Also read | Kawhi Leonard, Paul George are yet to train together says Clippers coach Doc Rivers