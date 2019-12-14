Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Robin Lopez continued their WWE-style routine before the Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies game on Friday night (Saturday morning IST). Giannis, Lopez and Wesley Matthews indulged in a wrestling routine a few days ago. Lopez, who has been seen wrestling with the mascots throughout his NBA career, got his teammates involved this time. Lopez and Giannis wrestled in the locker room once again. Giannis also tagged Matthews. He took Lopez down with the Cobra Finish, a move popularized by WWE star Santino Marella. Giannis pinned Lopez to the ground to end the match.

NBA 2019-20: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Robin Lopez continue their WWE-style pregame routine

GIANNIS-ROBIN LOPEZ FIGHT

...AND IT ENDS WITH A COBRA FINISH 😅 pic.twitter.com/kSZxFcvYBE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 14, 2019

Giannis, Robin Lopez and the rest of the Bucks were having plenty of fun before tipoff. 🙃pic.twitter.com/clorDiSh4q — Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 14, 2019

Once his NBA career is over, Giannis may have a spot waiting for him in the WWE 😂 pic.twitter.com/g1pzbA7DHR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 11, 2019

Previously, Giannis and Matthews had performed wrestling moves on their teammate Robin Lopez. Fans thought their interaction was hilarious and suggested that both might have a future in WWE after their NBA careers. Giannis and Matthews approach Lopez, who appeared to be standing quietly. Though Robin Lopez was the only one being beaten up, he too showed some moves of his own. The brawl was shown in the NBA All-Access video.

Milwaukee Bucks' NBA 2019-20 season

The Bucks currently share the league's best record with the LA Lakers. They beat the Grizzlies 127-114 and bagged their 17th straight win of the season. Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is leading the Bucks with an average of 30.9 points, 13.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

