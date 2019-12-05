The Debate
LeBron James And Giannis Antetokounmpo Gift Young Fans Game-worn Sneakers, Fans Adore Duo

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: LA Lakers' LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo showed their generosity by giving fans their game-worn shoes.

LeBron James

LA Lakers’ LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo once again show their generosity by gifting fans their game-worn shoes. Antetokounmpo gifted the shoes to a fan on her birthday after the Bucks vs Detroit Pistons game on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). He gave away the Nike Zoom Freak 1, which retails at ₹9,995. James gave his shoes to a young fan after signing them. James shoe was the Nike LeBron 17 which retails at ₹16,995.

Also read | After LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo surprises young fan with game-worn kicks

Also read | Warriors trade rumours: Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Warriors for the No.1 Draft pick?

NBA: LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo show their class by gifting fans their game-worn shoes

Both James and Antetokounmpo have gifted shoes to their fans before this season. Antetokounmpo had given his shoes to a 17-year-old fan who had Down Syndrome after the Bucks game with the Charlotte Hornets. James had gifted his shoes to fans after the LA Lakers game with the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans.

Also read | LeBron James shows his class yet again, gifts young Lakers fan his game-worn shoes

NBA: LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s performance this season

Both Antetokounmpo and James are in contention for the NBA MVP race this season. Antetokounmpo is currently averaging at 30.8 points, 13.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He has led the Bucks to their thirteenth consecutive win, the longest streak in NBA since the 1981-81 season. James is currently averaging at 25.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and career-high 10.8 assists. He recently became the fourth player in NBA history to score 33,000 points in their career.

Also read | LeBron James shows his class by gifting sneakers to a young Lakers fan: Watch video

