LeBron James And Giannis Antetokounmpo Gift Young Fans Game-worn Sneakers, Fans Adore Duo

LA Lakers’ LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo once again show their generosity by gifting fans their game-worn shoes. Antetokounmpo gifted the shoes to a fan on her birthday after the Bucks vs Detroit Pistons game on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). He gave away the Nike Zoom Freak 1, which retails at ₹9,995. James gave his shoes to a young fan after signing them. James shoe was the Nike LeBron 17 which retails at ₹16,995.

The league leader in assists @kingjames dropped another dime after the Lakers’ win. 👑

🎥: @nbakicks pic.twitter.com/V18ejE62MQ — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) December 5, 2019

.@kingjames tried to give his sleeve and wristband to this young fan but they were intercepted by adults.



Bron gave him his game-worn shoes instead 🙏 @NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/Eb2qsgbr2L — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) November 28, 2019

Both James and Antetokounmpo have gifted shoes to their fans before this season. Antetokounmpo had given his shoes to a 17-year-old fan who had Down Syndrome after the Bucks game with the Charlotte Hornets. James had gifted his shoes to fans after the LA Lakers game with the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans.

NBA: LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s performance this season

Both Antetokounmpo and James are in contention for the NBA MVP race this season. Antetokounmpo is currently averaging at 30.8 points, 13.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He has led the Bucks to their thirteenth consecutive win, the longest streak in NBA since the 1981-81 season. James is currently averaging at 25.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and career-high 10.8 assists. He recently became the fourth player in NBA history to score 33,000 points in their career.

