Giannis Antetokounmpo Shows Off WWE Moves With Matthews On Bucks Teammate, Fans Stunned

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Wesley Matthews performed wrestling moves on their teammate Robin Lopez. Fans thought their interaction was hilarious and suggested that they might have a future in WWE after their NBA careers. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Matthews approach Lopez, who appeared to be standing quietly. Though Robin Lopez was the one being beaten up, he also showed us some moves of his own. The brawl was showed in the NBA All-Access video.

Also read | NBA 2019:20: Giannis Antetokounmpo responds to Bucks fans' 'Happy Birthday' chants in style

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo and Wesley Matthews pounced on teammate Robin Lopex with WWE moves

Once his NBA career is over, Giannis may have a spot waiting for him in the WWE 😂 pic.twitter.com/g1pzbA7DHR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 11, 2019

Also read | NBA, Clippers vs Bucks highlights: Giannis Antetokounmpo gets birthday win

Milwaukee Bucks' NBA 2019-20 season

The best from The Greek Freak:



32 PTS | 15 REB | 8 AST | 1 BLK | 1 STL pic.twitter.com/ZtZcdkMKKf — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 10, 2019

"This team has something special. Guys on this team love one another. Not just like. We have each other's backs." pic.twitter.com/zPwYWCogpl — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 10, 2019

The Bucks are currently leading the league and the Eastern Conference with a 21-3 win-loss record along with the Los Angeles Lakers. They are currently on a 15-game winning streak, the longest in the NBA for over 10 years. They last defeated the Orlando Magic on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST) 110-101. Antetokounmpo is currently leading the Bucks with an average of 30.9 points, 13.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 56.4% from the field. The Bucks will next play the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, December 12, 8:00 AM IST (Wednesday, December 11, 9:30 PM EST) at the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Also read | NBA 2019-20: LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo gift young fans game-worn sneakers, fans adore duo

Also read | NBA 2019-20: Giannis Antetokounmpo brawls with Blake Griffin after elbow nudge during Bucks vs Pistons