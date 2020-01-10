Giannis Antetokounmpo Surprisingly Struggles To Shoot, Airballs It Twice Against Warriors

The match between Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors could be termed as potential NBA Finals on any other day, but this time, both the teams have had an indifferent season. When the two teams faced each other on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST) at Chase Center, it was Milwaukee who emerged on top against five-time reigning Western Conference champions with a score of 107-98. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton led the way for Milwaukee Bucks to win.

NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo free throws

It does get drafty in San Fran this time of year 😅💨 pic.twitter.com/Vrtct6oycA — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 9, 2020

The Bucks' win also saw Giannis Antetokounmpo misfire a few shots and one such incident happened when he missed a free throw. It was in the Q4 when Giannis Antetokounmpo tried to score off a free throw, but instead of going inside the basket, the ball kissed the net attached to the rim and went out bouncing. This is not the first time that the Bucks star struggled to score via free throws. Earlier in the season, he did the same thing against Boston Celtics while attempting a free throw.

Giannis Antetokounmpo shooting stats

According to Behindthebuckspass, Giannis Antetokounmpo is attempting a career-high 10.4 free throws per game this season, and yet he’s currently tracking at a career-low percentage of 61.1% when it comes to making them.

Bucks vs Warriors highlights

For Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and 12 rebounds, while Khris Middleton added 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists. For Golden State Warriors Alec Burks scored 19 points and Glenn Robinson III and Damion Lee added 15 points apiece. Willie Cauley-Stein contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads race in Eastern Conference for NBA All-Star voting

Recently, the NBA released the results from the first week of NBA All-Star voting. Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo lead the Western and Eastern Conferences respectively. Luka Doncic got 1,073, 957 votes and is the current leader in the 2020 NBA All-Star voting.

