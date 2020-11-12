Giannis Antetokounmpo Believes December 22 Cannot Come 'soon Enough'

After much debate, the NBA will be starting their 2020-21 season on December 22. While the 2020 NBA Finals concluded last month, the league is looking to minimize losses they will incur due to decreased gate revenue. Though a December 22 date is ideal for the league, players were reported to be against the NBA schedule after playing at the Orlando bubble. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is apparently hyped to start the 2020-21 campaign.

Also read | Players representatives & owners approve NBA december start to 72-game NBA 2020-21 season

Giannis hype video: Bucks star is excited about the NBA December start

December 22nd can’t come soon enough. 😤 pic.twitter.com/ffvECXY5RF — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) November 10, 2020

"December 22nd can’t come soon enough," wrote the two-time NBA MVP. Giannis shared a short video with fans, which was a compilation of his blocks against players and teams like the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers. The Bucks, who were leading the NBA table last season, were eliminated early from the playoffs.

Also read | NBA teams baffled as luxury tax provides major advantage to Warriors ahead of new season; NBA schedule

Giannis injured himself during the semi-finals, which led to the team eventually losing to Miami Heat. The 2020 Defensive Player of the Year was reported to be unhappy with the team's underwhelming performance, sparking various trade rumours. While the Heat and other teams were linked to Giannis, the player seems to have no intention of parting ways with the Bucks yet.

Also read | NBA 2020-21 season to have an $898,310 minimum salary for unchanged $109m salary cap

Reports added that Giannis met with the ownership after the NBA Finals, discussing plans about the team's roster. As per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the Bucks do not want to trade the Greek Freak. Bontemps added that even if Giannis refuses an extension, they won't trade the star. The team is reported to have agreed to make roster improvements.

While it might be tough for the team to add a third star along with Giannis and Khris Middleton, the Milwaukee management is determined to make changes. The team, as per reports, could also upgrade via trades. The Bucks currently have the Indiana Pacers' first-round pick for the 2020 Draft and their own first-round pick for next year which they could trade.

Earning All-NBA for a second consecutive season now has Giannis Antetokounmpo eligible in the summer of 2020 to sign the largest contract in NBA history. The five-year extension starting in 2021-22 would be worth $247.3M and carry a $42.6, $46.0, $49.5, $52.9 and $56.3M cap hit. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) May 23, 2019

Giannis started playing for the Bucks in 2013, and is eligible for a supermax contract extension. If signs it, Giannis could have the largest contract in NBA history. If not, the 25-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent next year. After his rookie contract, Giannis agreed to a $100 million four-year deal which will end next season. As per reports, Giannis' next five-year extension could be worth $247.3 million carrying a $42.6m, $46m, $49.5m, $52.9m and $56.3 million cap hit.

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo trade: Bucks won't allow star to leave even if he rejects contract

(Image credits: AP)