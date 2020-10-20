Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade: Bucks Won't Allow Star To Leave Even If He Rejects Contract

Even before the Milwaukee Bucks exited the NBA postseason in a disappointing loss in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat, there were multiple reports about a possible Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. The rumours increased during the playoffs, with speculation rife that the 25-year-old would leave the team if they lose to the Heat. Later, the two-time NBA MVP refuted those rumours. However, as multiple Giannis to Mavericks rumours have been circulating online, fresh reports have clarified that the Bucks have no intention of letting Giannis go.

NBA trade news: Bucks will refuse to let go of their star even if he rejects new contract

Breaking: The Milwaukee Bucks are going to offer Giannis Antetokounmpo the “super-max” contract extension as soon as the league year starts. Also they will not trade him if he refuses to sign this offseason, hoping he’ll sign the following year, per Bucks front office sources. pic.twitter.com/oXFq07JDHo — Craigory Smith, KXCN⚪️ (@nihilist_bucks) October 19, 2020

As per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the Bucks do not want to trade the Greek Freak. Bontemps added that even if Giannis refuses an extension, they won't trade the star. Giannis, who was reportedly upset with their 2019-20 playoffs exit, apparently discussed a plan of action with the team, who will make roster improvements to convince him to stay.

While it might be tough for the team to add a third star along with Giannis and Khris Middleton, the Milwaukee management is determined to make changes. The team, as per reports, could also upgrade via trades. The Bucks currently have the Indiana Pacers' first-round pick for the 2020 Draft and their own first-round pick for next year which they could trade.

Giannis to Mavericks, Warriors? Giannis free agency looming

While Giannis has been linked to the Heat and Golden State Warriors throughout the year, the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year has been recently linked with the Dallas Mavericks instead. As per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Mavericks are going to be at the "front of the line" to acquire Giannis. The Toronto Raptors and NY Knicks have also been linked with a move for the Greek Freak.

Giannis contract situation

Earning All-NBA for a second consecutive season now has Giannis Antetokounmpo eligible in the summer of 2020 to sign the largest contract in NBA history. The five-year extension starting in 2021-22 would be worth $247.3M and carry a $42.6, $46.0, $49.5, $52.9 and $56.3M cap hit. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) May 23, 2019

Giannis, who has played with the Bucks since 2013, will be eligible to sign a supermax contract extension with the Bucks this time. If he signs the extension, Giannis could have the largest contract in NBA history. After his rookie contract, Giannis agreed to a $100 million four-year deal which will end next season. As per reports, Giannis' next five-year extension could be worth $247.3 million carrying a $42.6m, $46m, $49.5m, $52.9m and $56.3 million cap hit

