How Many Brothers Does Giannis Antetokounmpo Have? The Antetokounmpo Brothers In NBA

Basketball News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Brothers: A detailed guide on Giannis Antetokounmpo's four brothers, basketball roots and who do they play for in the US basketball scene

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
giannis antetokounmpo brothers

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is showing no signs of stopping this season as he aims to help Milwaukee Bucks win an NBA title. The Greek Freak is once again one of the best players in the NBA and has somehow managed to improve from last season. He is currently averaging 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

With his NBA exploits hogging the headlines every week, fans are curious about 'Giannis Antetokounmpo brothers' or should we say 'Antetokounmpo brothers'. NBA fans are repeatedly asking 'How many brothers does Giannis Antetokounmpo have?' 

To clear the air and give a precise number, the answer to 'How many brothers does Giannis Antetokounmpo have?' is four.

How many brothers does Giannis Antetokounmpo have?

A detailed 'Giannis Antetokounmpo brothers' list from eldest to youngest: Francis, Thanasis, Giannis, Kostas and Alex. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo brothers: The Antetokounmpo brothers in NBA

The 'Giannis Antetokounmpo brothers in NBA' is widely known among fans. Thanasis plays with Giannis at Milwaukee Bucks. The duo has repeatedly been in the headlines this season for their outrageous WWE-style warmup routine. Meanwhile, younger brother Kostas is currently at LA Lakers, where he signed a two-year contract. While Thanasis or Kostas are yet to make the impact Giannis has had in the NBA, they are the most recognised among the so-called 'Giannis Antetokounmpo brothers'.

How many brothers does Giannis Antetokounmpo have?

Delving into the lesser recognised brothers of Giannis, the eldest among them in Francis. Some reports suggest he was the only one of the five brothers who was not born in Greece. Unlike, the Antetokounmpo brothers in NBA, Francis found success in football. Although he did play basketball in Greece, he found limited success in the sport before switching to football. The 32-year-old played football in Nigeria and in the second-tier of Greek football. 

The youngest of the lot and a budding basketball player, Alex (or Alexis) plays high school basketball in the US.  An exciting prospect, Alex is already projected as a first-round pick for the 2021 NBA Draft. 

(Image Credits: Giannis Antetokounmpo Official Instagram Page)

