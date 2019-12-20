The Debate
Lakers Vs Bucks Highlights: Giannis Bags A Big One Over LeBron James In East Vs West

Basketball News

Lakers vs Bucks highlights: The Milwaukee Bucks registered a 111-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Here are the player ratings and highlights for the game.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lakers vs Bucks highlights

Milwaukee Bucks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-104 on Thursday night (Friday morning IST) in a thrilling encounter. The game took place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to victory with 34 points, 11 rebounds, including career-best 5 three-pointers. George Hill chipped in 21 points of the bench. The Bucks are now leading the NBA with a 25-4 win-loss record. Anthony Davis scored game-high 36 points and 10 rebounds for the LA Lakers. LeBron James scored 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, which was his seventh triple-double for the season. Danny Green also scored 21 points. The Bucks' bench outscored the Lakers' bench 34-4. The Bucks led with a 6-point advantage after Q1 and went on a 20-7 run after starting Q2. The Lakers had 10 turnovers and went into the break with a 65-46 advantage. Here are the Lakers vs Bucks highlights.

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo thinks LeBron James' game is insane, calls him an 'alien'

Lakers vs Bucks highlights: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks defeat the LA Lakers 111-104

Also read | LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo gift young fans game-worn sneakers, fans adore duo

Lakers vs Bucks highlights: Player ratings

Lakers vs Bucks highlights: Milwaukee Bucks

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo – 9/10
  • Khris Middleton – 6/10
  • Brook Lopez – 8/10
  • Kyle Korver – 5/10
  • Wesley Matthews – 6.5/10
  • Donte DiVincenzo – 5/10
  • Eric Bledsoe – 7/10
  • George Hill – 7.5/10
  • Ersan Ilyasova – 4/10
  • Sterling Brown – 4/10
  • Pat Connaughton – 4/10
  • Robin Lopez – 6/10

Lakers vs Bucks highlights: Los Angeles Lakers

  • Anthony Davis – 8/10
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – 6/10
  • Danny Green – 7/10
  • Dwight Howard – 3/10
  • LeBron James – 7/10
  • JaVale McGee – 4/10
  • Rajon Rondo – 3/10

Also read | NBA MVP Power Rankings: Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden rank ahead of LeBron James

Also read | After LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo surprises young fan with game-worn kicks

Published:
COMMENT
