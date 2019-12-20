Lakers Vs Bucks Highlights: Giannis Bags A Big One Over LeBron James In East Vs West

Milwaukee Bucks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-104 on Thursday night (Friday morning IST) in a thrilling encounter. The game took place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to victory with 34 points, 11 rebounds, including career-best 5 three-pointers. George Hill chipped in 21 points of the bench. The Bucks are now leading the NBA with a 25-4 win-loss record. Anthony Davis scored game-high 36 points and 10 rebounds for the LA Lakers. LeBron James scored 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, which was his seventh triple-double for the season. Danny Green also scored 21 points. The Bucks' bench outscored the Lakers' bench 34-4. The Bucks led with a 6-point advantage after Q1 and went on a 20-7 run after starting Q2. The Lakers had 10 turnovers and went into the break with a 65-46 advantage. Here are the Lakers vs Bucks highlights.

Giannis Antetokounmpo records his 63rd career game with 30 points and 10 rebounds. That passes LeBron James for the 3rd most such games by a player age 25-or-younger over the last 30 years.



Only Shaquille O'Neal (109) and Anthony Davis (99) have more in that span. pic.twitter.com/YOCzKXR3P6 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 20, 2019

Giannis Antetokounmpo – 9/10

Khris Middleton – 6/10

Brook Lopez – 8/10

Kyle Korver – 5/10

Wesley Matthews – 6.5/10

Donte DiVincenzo – 5/10

Eric Bledsoe – 7/10

George Hill – 7.5/10

Ersan Ilyasova – 4/10

Sterling Brown – 4/10

Pat Connaughton – 4/10

Robin Lopez – 6/10

Anthony Davis – 8/10

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – 6/10

Danny Green – 7/10

Dwight Howard – 3/10

LeBron James – 7/10

JaVale McGee – 4/10

Rajon Rondo – 3/10

