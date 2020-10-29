Giannis Antetokounmpo Confirms Disney Biopic On His Life, Seeks Actors To Play Main Roles

Giannis Antetokounmpo's incredible journey from Greece to a back-to-back NBA MVP is set to be finally documented. On Wednesday, Walt Disney Studios announced that they are making a "live action" film, which will be called 'Greak Freak', which is Giannis' nickname in the league. Not only will they chronicle his journey towards becoming one of the best players in the league, but his family and early life will also be covered.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Disney movie has been confirmed

Disney is making a movie based on my family’s story and they are searching for actors to play me and my brother, Thanasis, in our younger days. No experience necessary! It helps if you resemble the handsome boys pictured below and have some basketball experience. SPREAD THE WORD! — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) October 28, 2020

Giannis confirmed the news himself by tweeting about the movie and even asked followers to look into the auditions. Disney is apparently looking for actors to play the younger versions of the Antetokounmpo brothers, who have played a major role in Giannis' road to success. While it's too early for a final release date, Deadline reported about it premiering on Disney+.

Reports further add that South Africa-based director Akin Omotoso will be directing "Greek Freak". Omotoso has previously directed the documentary for NBA Africa which is about the league's relations with Africa before their exhibition game there before 2015. Arash Amel – who's written biopics like A Private War – has written the script for the film. Bernie Goldmann will be producing the movie, while Antetokounmpo is reported to be an executive producer himself.

Giannis movie auditions are looking for actors to play the Antetokounmpo brothers

Giannis, who started playing in the league when he was 18, spent most of his childhood and teens waiting for either Nigeria or Greece to give him citizenship papers. Before he was born, his parents immigrated to Greece from Nigeria and the nationality laws prevented him from receiving him the papers. The Bucks star was the 15th overall pick in 2013.

Since then, the 25-year-old has earned his name as one of the best players in the league, won back-to-back MVP awards and became the fifth player in history to win the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year Award (DPOY) the same season. While the Bucks are yet to win a title with Giannis, he has led the team to their first 60-win season in 38 years.

(Image credits: Giannis Antetkounmpo Instagram – @giannis_an34)