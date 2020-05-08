Giannis Antetokounmpo's Twitter Hacked, Bizarre Tweets Aimed At Steph, Lebron Revealed

Reigning NBA MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo's Twitter account was hacked on Thursday. This resulted in a host of vile comments and racial slurs being bombarded on his social media page. Giannis was, however, quick to get things under control after he posted a message on his social media handles, apologising for the messages that were posted earlier.

Giannis Antetokounmpo twitter hacked: Giannis Antetokounmpo apology

The Giannis Antetokounmpo apology read, "The tweets and posts were extremely inappropriate and I am so disappointed and disgusted that somebody would say the terrible things that were said. I feel terrible that the Bucks, Khris (Middleton), LeBron (James) and the Curry family (Stephen Curry) were included in the malicious and untrue tweets. I feel especially terrible for the Bryant family, during their time of grief they should not be subjected to this type of negativity and foul behaviour."

Giannis Antetokounmpo tweets: Giannis Antetokounmpo Curry family tweet

Among a host of tweets made from the hacked account, some of the tweets that stood out and were considered hateful were Giannis confirming his move to Golden State Warriors, disrespecting LeBron James, Steph Curry, Bucks organisation, Kobe Bryant, among others. Steph Curry and his family were frequently targetted by the hackers as one of the tweets tried to rile up the relationship between the two NBA stars involving Curry's wife. One particular tweet even claimed that Giannis Antetokoumpo has contracted coronavirus. The hateful tweets have now been deleted.

Lmaooooooo Giannis Antetokounmpo was hacked pic.twitter.com/hy42IfkLTg — 💛LakerNation💜 (@Darrius70002591) May 7, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother Kostas and longtime girlfriend, Mariah Riddlespringer, were the first to address the hacking as they later confirmed the hacking attack was not just on Giannis' social media handles but also his phone, email and bank accounts were targetted by the hackers.

Giannis’ twitter, phone, email and bank accounts were hacked! He genuinely apologizes for everything that was tweeted and he will be back as soon as possible! The things that were said by this hacker were extremely inappropriate and disgusting! — Kostas Antetokounmpo (@Kostas_ante13) May 7, 2020

Kostas Antetokounmpo even made sure he commented on every post from the hackers and letting the fans know that the Bucks star had his account hacked and someone was just trying to brew a controversy. Giannis Antetokounpo confirmed that his representatives and the Milwaukee Bucks were investigating the matter.

Kostas for Defensive Player of the Year (and also best little brother): pic.twitter.com/Z6mAaDmOWc — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) May 7, 2020

