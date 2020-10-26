Pat Riley Believes Finals Series Vs Lakers Would've Gone To Game 7 With Bam And Dragic

Weeks ago, the Los Angeles Lakers edged past Miami Heat to win their first NBA title in ten years. On the other hand, the Heat were in the finals for the first time since 2014. Coincidentally, it was Lakers icon LeBron James who had led the Heat to their four finals appearances and back-to-back NBA titles. However, the Lakers defeated the Heat in a 4-2 series as the Heat saw Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic sidelined.

Pat Riley asterisk comment about the Lakers vs Heat NBA Finals series

Pat Riley, on how his words Friday have been wildly twisted out of context: “The asterisk is next to the Heat’s name, not the Lakers. Their title is legitimate. Our loss has an asterisk (next) to it. The Lakers were the better team. Period.” — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 25, 2020

During his interview on Friday, Miami Heat President Pat Riley spoke about the team, wanting to "stay the course", and the NBA Finals. Though they lost, the Heat had a spectacular playoffs run, especially after defeating top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics to secure their place in the finals. While the Bucks did not have Giannis play after his injury, the Heat faced the complete Celtics roster during the Eastern Conference Finals.

While focusing on the Finals, 75-year-old accepted that he was disheartened after Dragic and Adebayo were out with injuries. {"I would like to see what it would be like with everybody whole. We'll get our chance again," Riley said, admitting that James was the best in the game today, especially when paired with Anthony Davis.

However, Riley mentioned an "asterisk". Riley believes that though the Lakers beat the Heat fair and square, the Heat would have performed at their best with Adebayo and Dragic – who was the Heat's top scorer before the Finals, not Jimmy Butler. "It might have gone to a seventh game."

While Riley's comments spoke about a Game 7, some fans did not agree with the comments, assuming that the Heat President implied that the Lakers were not the best team in the league. On Sunday (Monday morning IST), Riley explained his comment.

"The Lakers were the better team," Riley said, adding that the asterisk belongs to the Heat, not the Lakers. " “Their title is legitimate. Our loss has the asterisk [next] to it," he told Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. “The Lakers were the better team. Period".

The NBA wrapped up their season in October, with the virtual 2020 draft being scheduled for November 18. The 2020-21 season could begin on December 22. While NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke about fans attending games again, the league could limit attendance due to the COVID-19 situation.

(Image credits: AP, Miami Heat Instagram)