Giannis Antetokounmpo Doesn't Mind Being No.1 Or 2 If LeBron, AD Decide To Join Bucks

While fans are fixated on a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to the Los Angeles Lakers (or Miami Heat), the NBA MVP has different opinions. While a Giannis' trade to the Lakers has been discussed, him being in LeBron James' shadow has been a key topic of discussion. The Greek Freak – who is currently the MVP and DPOY – might have to take on a smaller role on a team with James and Anthony Davis on it. Giannis, however, is willing to entertain the idea.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is alright with LeBron James, Anthony Davis coming to Milwaukee?

"If LeBron, KD, or AD want to join me in Milwaukee, I will be happy. I don't care about being number 1, or number 2, or number 3.”



“If LeBron, KD, or AD want to join me in Milwaukee, I will be happy. I don’t care about being number 1 or number 2 or number 3," Giannis said, while on Cosmote TV – a Greek cable show. Along with James and Davis, the Bucks star also mentioned Kevin Durant, who is all set to make his debut with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2020-21 season. While Giannis' words confused fans, his intention to prioritize winning a title was clear.

Fans discussed his words on Twitter, some wondering why the 25-year-old might try and say something like this. While it might be something worth discussing, Giannis on team with someone like James or Durant might not be affordable. On one of the more expensive contracts with the league, Giannis could sign the most expensive deal with the Bucks. Despite Giannis' words, him playing with James, or even Davis or Durant, is highly unlikely as of now.

Additionally, Giannis also brought up late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant during the interview. The Greek-native believes James is the best in the world, and has been his idol. "Kobe told me to sacrifice if i want to win and be great," he said.

Giannis Lakers trade on the cards?

While Giannis is mostly staying with the Bucks, there were reports about Davis' contract being influenced by Giannis. Rumours hint at a possible move to LA for the Greek Freak, which has Davis postponing his contract with the Lakers. Fans on Twitter discussed Giannis bringing up Bryant, speculating that it could be a hint at a trade on the cards.

