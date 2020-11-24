Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Teams 'lurking' And Building 'dossiers' In Hopes Of Signing Him

Giannis Antetokounmpo's 2019-20 season has been accompanied by countless trade rumours. While the Greek Freak was always been linked to big names like the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, the rumours grew frequent after Milwaukee's early exit for the 2020 NBA playoffs. As per recent reports, teams have been collecting information just in case they have the opportunity to sign Giannis in the future.

Also read | Giannis trade rumours: Celtics mentioned as a landing spot for 'Greek Freak'

Many teams lurking and building 'dossiers' to sign Giannis?

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, teams are making their own preparations so they can sign the two-time NBA MVP on their own. Giannis, who can even sign a supermax extension with the Bucks, is currently eligible to hit unrestricted free agency at the end of the upcoming 2020-21 season. On the off chance he does indeed opt for free agency, teams are trying to gather as much personal (and other) information they can.

Also read | Giannis extension: Giannis Antetokounmpo set to sign supermax contract with Milwaukee Bucks?

The last two weeks have been filled with chatter that Giannis Antetokounmpo indeed plans to sign his five-year supermax with the Bucks before the Dec. 21 deadline to do so ...



The Bucks just made a trade that suggests they must believe it — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 17, 2020

As per Windhorst, many teams have been lurking for over a year now. They have apparently built dossiers on Giannis, which includes details about his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger, family and even international players the 25-year-old admires. Windhorst added that the intel is to be used if the opportunity to sign Giannis is provided to any of these teams.

Also read | Who is Giannis girlfriend? Mariah Riddlesprigger is a childhood Lakers fan

Earning All-NBA for a second consecutive season now has Giannis Antetokounmpo eligible in the summer of 2020 to sign the largest contract in NBA history. The five-year extension starting in 2021-22 would be worth $247.3M and carry a $42.6, $46.0, $49.5, $52.9 and $56.3M cap hit. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) May 23, 2019

Giannis, however, has denied any such plans. In order to build a roster around Giannis, the Bucks recently traded to obtain New Orleans Pelicans' Jrue Holiday. The Bucks were leading the table last season but were eliminated by the Miami Heat in five games during round two of the playoffs. Per reports, if Giannis continues to stay with the Bucks, he could sign the richest contract in the NBA yet. Currently, Giannis is signed to a four-year $100 million deal which is set to end next season.

Also read | How many brothers does Giannis Antetokounmpo have? The Antetokounmpo brothers in NBA

(Image credits: Giannis Antetokounmpo Instagram)