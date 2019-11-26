Giannis Antetokounmpo Drops 50-point Display, Averages Higher Than MVP-winning Season

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had an eventful 2018-19 season in the NBA, to say the least. Dubbed as the 'Greek Freak', Giannis Antetokounmpo became the only Bucks player to win the MVP after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The Bucks superstar averaged 27.7 points (3rd in the NBA), 12.5 rebounds (6th in the NBA) and 5.9 assists (T-20th in the NBA) per game - all career-highs - that season to clinch the title of MVP. With the Bucks' 17th game of the 2019-20 NBA season done and dusted, it seems like the Greek Freak is on course to better his last season's record.

Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 50 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in the Bucks' 1222-118 win over Utah Jazz and Bucks fans are now starting to wonder whether the NBA is taking the reigning MVP for granted. There has been a lot of talk surrounding the exploits of Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, Lakers star LeBron James and Houston Rockets star James Harden. Giannis Antetokounmpo, however, has quietly gone about his business of firmly establishing the tag as one of the favourites to clinch the title of MVP for the second year running.

The best from The Greek Freak:



50 PTS | 14 REB | 6 AST | 2 STL | 55% FG pic.twitter.com/dl8bUUFucF — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 26, 2019

Giannis Antetokounmpo's astounding numbers this season

His 50-point display in the Bucks vs Jazz game led the Bucks to a 14-3 record which sees them sit on top of the Eastern Conference standings. Giannis Antetokounmpo is now averaging close to 30 points per game. The fact that the Milwaukee Bucks currently have the second-best record in the NBA after the LA Lakers is majorly down to the Greek Freak's exploits. The numbers from Giannis Antetokounmpo's MVP-winning season read 27.7-points, 12.5-rebounds and 5.9-assists. His current average reads 29.9 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 6.4 assists. It is, therefore, safe to say that Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently outplaying his MVP-winning season, and with some conviction.

