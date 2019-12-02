After LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo Surprises Young Fan With Game-worn Kicks

Giannis Antetokounmpo may be ruthless on the NBA court, but it appears that the Milwaukee Bucks star has a heart of gold. Just ask 17-year-old Bucks fan, Hunter Peterson. After the Bucks romped to their 11th straight win against the Charlotte Hornets at the Fiserv Forum this past weekend, Giannis Antetokounmpo made an adorable gesture that won the hearts of Bucks fans all around the world.

NBA: Greek Freak wins hearts at the Fiserv Forum

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo registered a 26-point display against the Hornets, with 9 rebounds and 4 assists. After leading the Bucks to their 17th win in the 2019-20 NBA season, the "Greek Freak" decided to hand his game shoes to a young fan in the crowd, 17-year-old Hunter Peterson, a senior at Nicolet High School with Down Syndrome. Hunter Peterson is also a part of the Milwaukee Bucks Hoops Troop, the Bucks' official cheerleading unit that welcomes the fans at the Fiserv Forum and also interacts with them during the NBA games.

The reigning MVP proceeded to hand the young Bucks fan his game shoes and posed for a picture with Hunter. The Bucks fan appeared ecstatic as he hoisted Giannis Antetokounmpo's game shoes in the air in delight with a wide smile on his face. However, the "Greek Freak" isn't the only NBA star winning hearts this season.

After leading the Lakers' to a win over New Orleans Pelicans, Lakers star LeBron James also made a similar gesture. James gifted a young fan his game-worn shoes after the win over the Pelicans. The Lakers star also tried to give the young fan his sleeve and wristband before he was intercepted by the crowd. The NBA is, after all, a fan's delight.

