Giannis Antetokounmpo Channels Inner ‘The Rock’, Fights Robin Lopez Before Lakers Vs Bucks

Basketball News

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Robin Lopez were at it once again with their WWE-style warmup routine. The Greek performed some epic wrestling moves before the game

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks duo Giannis Antetokounmpo and Robin Lopez have expressed their love for wrestling in the past. Before their crunch tie against the LA Lakers, the duo was once again at it, mimicking Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for some epic wrestling moves.

Giannis Antetokounmpo shows-off his WWE moves

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks teammate Robin Lopez have popularised their WWE-inspired warm-up before games. On Thursday night, the pair showcased their best WWE moves, engaging in a fight before the game. The duo even involved fellow teammate Wesley Matthews in the make-belief match. Antetokounmpo hit Lopez with a cobra finisher before Wesley Matthews joined the party to hit The Rock's 'People's elbow' on Lopez. Giannis Antetokounmpo ended the match with the pin on the fallen Robin Lopez.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson approved

As soon as the footage was released on the internet, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson quickly responded with some appreciation for the Bucks stars. 

Bucks vs Lakers: A win for Giannis Antetokounmpo and co

Milwaukee Bucks entered the game after their entertaining warmup te beat the LA Lakers 111-104 at the Fiserv Forum. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points, eleven rebounds and seven assists to sink LeBron James-led LA Lakers. Lakers star Anthony Davis scored the maximum points in the game with 36 points. With the win, the Milwaukee Bucks are now the best side in the NBA with respect to win-loss record (25-4). The Lakers fell to their fifth defeat of the campaign.

Watch: Bucks vs Lakers highlights

