Giannis Antetokounmpo Handles Business Off-court, Picks Up Stake In Ready Nutrition

NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo is best known for his on-court exploits, often making headlines for his mesmerising performances with the Milwaukee Bucks. Now, the reigning NBA MVP is looking to excel in his off-court business investments as well, as he recently agreed to invest in Ready Nutrition, one of the fastest-growing sports nutrition companies in the USA.

Also Read | Who is Giannis Antetokounmpo girlfriend? Mariah Riddlesprigger is a childhood Lakers fan

Giannis Antetokounmpo invests in Ready Nutrition

Giannis Antetokounmpo has agreed to mark his first investment with Ready Nutrition in terms of a majority stake, apart from providing creative inputs across various levels of the company's business. He will also be involved with the company with an exclusive endorsement and community role with Ready Nutrition's 'Ready Water brand' and other sports nutrition products.

With this investment, Giannis joins the list of co-owners of Ready Nutrition, which already includes former University of Pittsburgh basketball team captain Pat Cavanaugh and football star Aaron Donald at the helm. Ready Nutrition's primary product Ready Sports drinks compete with global brands such as Gatorade, Pepsi, CocaCola, Powerade and Body Armor, with Giannis Antetokounmpo's quoted objective to make the company the best in business.

Giannis, as quoted by Forbes, claims that his part-ownership investment in Ready Nutrition is not a mere endorsement deal, but something that he has been believing in for a while. The reigning MVP further asserted that he loves working with Pat Cavanaugh. As a part of Giannis' first of the many initiatives with the company, Milwaukee Public School students will receive 34,000 bottles of Ready Water and 34,000 Ready Protein Bars, all of which will be included in their daily meal program.

Also Read | Giannis Antetokounmpo claims James Harden is the toughest player to guard in the NBA

Greek Freak brand: Giannis Antetokounmpo inspired by Kobe Bryant

Giannis stated that the decision to invest in Ready Nutrition was inspired by late NBA legend Kobe Bryant. The former Lakers star had invested $6 million, amounting to 10% of the stake in Body Armor, back in 2014. The value of his stake increased up to $200 million in 2018. Giannis, nicknamed 'Greek Freak', already has a brand that goes by the same term - Greek Freak brand, in collaboration with Nike. The Greek Freak brand specialises in Giannis' signature sneakers. The other endorsement deals that he has signed includes brands such as BMO Harris, Tissot and Kronos Foods.

Also Read | Giannis Antetokounmpo picks Ja Morant over Zion Williamson as his Rookie of the Year

Greek Freak brand: Giannis net worth estimated at $60 million

The Giannis net worth, according to celebritynetworth.com, is estimated at $60 million. The 25-year-old earns an astonishing $25 million per year. In September 2016, Giannis signed a four-year, $100 million deal with Milwaukee Bucks. Between June 2018 and June 2019, the NBA superstar earned $43 million, including from various brand endorsements. Last year, Forbes reported that Giannis is eligible for a five-year contract extension that would see him earn $248 million during the duration. The deal would be the richest in the history of the NBA if it does materialise.

Also Read | Giannis Antetokounmpo hints at Lakers move next season after girlfriend admits being a fan