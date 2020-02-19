The Debate
Giannis Antetokounmpo Hints At Lakers Move After Being Keen To Play With Both Brothers

Basketball News

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has sent Lakers fans into a frenzy after admitting that it would be awesome to team up with his brother Kostas at LA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has sent LA Lakers fans into a frenzy after admitting that it would be awesome to team up with his brother Kostas at Los Angeles. In a recent interview with USA Today, Giannis stated that his mother would love it if the three Antetokounmpo brothers team up for the same franchise. Giannis Antetokounmpo went on to further add that he'd enjoy having his brothers Thanasis and Kostas in his side, whether it be at Milwaukee or Los Angeles. 

Also Read | Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Support For LaLiga Giants Real Madrid Over Barcelona

Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play alongside Kostas and Thanasis

Giannis' older brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, is currently his teammate at Milwaukee Bucks. His younger brother, Kostas Antetokounmpo, is under a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. While Giannis did not hint about moving to Lakers directly, it hasn't stopped fans from speculating about his next move. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo is enjoying another stellar season in the NBA as the Bucks currently lead the Eastern Conference with a 40-8 (win-loss) record. Antetokounmpo is in the race to defend his MVP crown. 'The Greek Freak' is averaging 30 points, 13.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists this season. Bucks, who reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season, are one of the favourites to win the NBA Championship this year. 

Also Read | Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Stay With The Bucks 'as Long As They're Winning'

Giannis Antetokounmpo to play with Kostas at Lakers? Fans speculate

Giannis Antetokounmpo's current contract at Bucks run through the 2020/21 season. If Giannis does decide to enter free agency in 2021, Lakers could try to snap him up. However, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis already in their ranks, Lakers handing another massive contract to Giannis seems unlikely. 

Also Read | Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Reason Behind Being Happy About Curry-less NBA Season

Meanwhile, social media gets excited over Giannis Antetokounmpo to Lakers comment

Also Read | Giannis Antetokounmpo Could End Up As World's Most Popular Player By End Of 2020: Report

