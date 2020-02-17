Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Reason Behind Being Happy About Curry-less NBA Season

The 2020 NBA All-Star is done and dusted with Team LeBron once again beating Team Giannis for the second consecutive year 157-155. While the match saw a mix of some youth and experience stars taking the court, there was one player that was missed by the fans and that is Golden State Warriors star, Steph Curry. Curry has been out of action following a hand injury he suffered in October 2019.

Giannis Antetokounmpo says Steph Curry absence benefits other Players

While Steph Curry is currently enjoying a vacation with his wife Ayesha, Giannis Antetokounmpo in a quote to The Athletic said that while he doesn’t enjoy seeing anyone hurt, he is also enjoying a Steph Curry-less NBA. He said that the players have a mixed reaction towards his injury, i.e. they enjoy in his absence while are also sad about it. enjoy that he is not playing and also sad about Steph Curry's injury at the same time. Giannis also said that players want Steph Curry to be healthy, but he just makes it way tougher for the rest of the league when he is at his best.

Steph Curry injury

The broken hand injury not only sidelined him for a major portion of the season but it also derailed the Warriors season. They went 3-12 through the team’s first 15 games, making the Warriors one of the worst teams in the NBA to start the season. Steph Curry and the Warriors entered the season with reasonably high expectations with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr complimenting the team’s star guard as being “at his peak physically, mentally.”

According to reports, Steph Curry could return in March from injury, giving him around 20 games to get back to making things tough on the rest of the NBA teams. Next season, when Curry and Thompson both suit up healthy, the Warriors will looking to put themselves to title contention.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats

Currently, Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging at 30 points and 13.5 rebounds while shooting 52.7% from the ground. The MVP is also in contention for another NBA MVP award this season. This NBA season, Giannis has led the Bucks to a 46-8 league-best win-loss record. He was also chosen as the NBA All-Star captain for the second time.

