Team LeBron Edges Past Team Giannis 157-155 To Claim NBA All-Star 2020 Game: Highlights

Team LeBron won the NBA All-Star Game 2020 by defeating Team Giannis in a 157-155 encounter. The game was held at the United Center in Chicago. Kawhi Leonard scored game-high 30 points while shooting 61.1% from the field and making 57.1% of his free throws. Chris Paul and LeBron James added 23 points while Anthony Davis chipped in 20 points. Ben Simmons and James Harden scored 17 and 11 points respectively. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points, while Kemba Walker added 23 points.

NBA All-Star game 2020 highlights: Kawhi Leonard win Team LeBron the NBA All-Star game 2020

Team LeBron dominated the Q1 of the game, leading the board with a 53-41 lead. Kemba Walker and Giannis Antetokounmpo scored for Team Giannis, Team LeBron did not trail for the entire quarter. Kemba Walker, Rudy Gobert and Team Giannis picked up the pace during the second period, outscoring Team LeBron with a massive score difference of 21 points. Trae Young ended the quarter with a half-court three-pointer at the buzzer with an assist from Rudy Gobert.

NBA All-Star 2020 highlights

After winning each quarter once, the third quarter was tied at 27 with 9 minutes left in the game. Team LeBron scored back-back points, taking a one-point lead with just over 20 seconds left in the game. Team Giannis' head coach Nick Nurse called a timeout. LeBron James further increased his lead to 41-39 points, but Trae Young threw an alley-oop to Rudy Gobert who tied the score at 44 with 2.2 seconds left in the third period. As a part of the NBA All-Star game 2020’s new format, the $100 thousand for that quarter was carried forward to the final period.

After the Q3, the cumulative scored for Team LeBron and Team Giannis were 124 and 133 respectively. In order to honour Kobe Bryant, 24 points were added to the highest-scoring team’s cumulative score. Hence, 157 was set as the target score for Q4. Both teams would play to reach the target score of 157 without any time limit.

NBA All-Star 2020 highlights

Both teams scored back-to-back points, not letting their opponents establish a proper lead. Team Giannis committed multiple fouls, which allowed Team LeBron to take a lead with a few minutes remaining on the clock. Joel Embiid drew a foul on LeBron James, decreasing the difference to 156-155 after making both his free throws. However, Kyle Lowry was called for a personal foul on Anthony Davis. Davis missed his first free throw while a part of the crowd jeered at him. Davis made his second free throw, winning Team LeBron their game. Kawhi Leonard won the Kobe Bryant ASG MVP award.

